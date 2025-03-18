2 realistic cuts for Bengals following Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins extensions

The Cincinnati Bengals were able to lock up both star wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins with massive contract extensions.

The good news is that with the trio of star quarterback Joe Burrow, Chase and Higgins, Cincinnati's offensive attack will continue to be one of the most potent in the entire NFL for the foreseeable future. The bad news is that the team now has limited salary cap space to improve other areas of the roster.

Now more than ever, it's imperative for the Bengals to save some cap space where possible in order to make some upgrades around the edges. With that in mind, here's a look at two realistic cuts that the Bengals could make in order to open up some space this offseason.

Germaine Pratt, Linebacker

Veteran linebacker Germaine Pratt has played his whole career to this point in Cincinnati after the Bengals grabbed him in the third round (72nd overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft. Pratt led the Bengals with 143 total tackles last season, and he also added six passes defended, five tackles for a loss, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

But, Pratt is seeking a new home, as he requested a trade away from the Bengals earlier this offseason. Maybe the Bengals will honor his request and find a trade partner for him, or maybe they'll just cut him loose.

As it stands, Pratt has one of the larger cap hit on Cincinnati's roster for the 2025 season, and the Bengals could save roughly $8 million against the cap by releasing him. As a result, it's possible that Pratt has already played his last game in a Bengals uniform.

Zack Moss, Running back

It seems like the writing is on the wall when it comes to Zack Moss' future in Cincinnati. Last season, he lost the starting spot in the backfield to Chase Brown before suffering a season-ending neck injury, and the team signed veteran Samaje Perine to serve as Brown's backup in free agency.

If Moss were to remain on Cincinnati's roster moving forward, it would clearly be in a reserve capacity, but the addition of Perine probably makes his presence superfluous. The Bengals signed Moss to a two-year contract last offseason, but they can save close to $5 million against the cap by releasing him this offseason. That's money that could likely be better used elsewhere.

Since Moss ended the season on the injured reserve list, he can't be released until he's cleared, but once he is, the Bengals will likely look to move on.