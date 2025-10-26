2 winners (and 3 losers) for Bengals in disastrous Week 8 loss to Jets

The Cincinnati Bengals let the New York Jets hang around after taking a double-digit lead into halftime, and they ultimately couldn't avoid a stunning letdown in Week 8 with a 39-38 loss.

Gang Green is in a full-blown tailspin, yet they showed some serious fight on offense, as Justin Fields played far better against Cincinnati's admittedly putrid defense. Making matters worse for the Bengals, Trey Hendrickson went down after aggravating his hip injury.

We'll expound upon Hendrickson's setback and the sadness that comes with it. Nevertheless, there's still. room to celebrate the many things that went right for the home team on Sunday.

Winner: The Bengals' new dynamic duo

The resurgence of Cincinnati's rushing attack continues to be among the most stunning in-season turnarounds I can recall in my lifetime of covering sports.

Not that there was any doubt in my mind that Chase Brown is a stud. He proved that last year when he had passable run blocking. The big men in the trenches have stepped up of late to help open up some massive running lanes.

What stood out on Sunday, though, was Brown's exceptional effort to get to the end zone off of a pinpoint-accurate Joe Flacco pass just before halftime.

Then, how about this? Samaje Perine is rendering sixth-round rookie Tahj Brooks irrelevant. I thought Perine was more of a sentimental acquisition as a retread, but the 30-year-old doesn't have the typical wear and tear of a starting feature back. Still plenty of juice left, clearly!

What an awesome development to see the Bengals becoming way more balanced on offense. Thing is, where was this when Joe Burrow was actually healthy? Ugh. Moving on before the tears flow...

Loser: Al Golden

Pathetic work by the Bengals defensive coordinator. Especially seeing how much Golden's predecessor Lou Anarumo is flourishing in Indy, Sunday's game plan was an utter embarrassment.

Now look, Golden can only work with what he has based on who the front office decides to bring onto the roster. What continues to baffle me is how little Golden dials up bllitzes. Cincinnati came into Sunday blitzing at a league-low 14.5% clip.

The complete absence of pass rush with a banged-up Hendrickson and the lacking personnel across the d-line should, you know, wake Golden up to bring extra rushers. Instead, Fields had time to be a see-it thrower all afternoon, and that doomed the Bengals.

Hey Al, live a little. Take some risks! Doesn't help, either, when you allow 255 rushing yards. Way to offset the offense's major leap forward in the run game, Bengals D!

Winner: Joe Flacco

Whether the Bengals won or lost as the Jets furiously fought back in the second half, Flacco wasn't going to be to blame for the outcome. In the first half alone, the 40-year-old field general spotted Cincinnati a 24-13 lead thanks to 178 passing yards and three total TDs.

Look at this beautiful 44-yard scoring strike to Tee Higgins. Dare I say Burrow-esque downfield accuracy!

Flacco also force-fed Ja'Marr Chase yet again to the tune of 12 catches for 91 yards on 18 targets. The wily vet is doing his job at a high level despite only getting to the Queen City mere weeks ago.

Loser: Trey Hendrickson

Apparently I might've been too brash in thinking the Bengals could survive against the 0-7 Jets with Hendrickson resting to nurse his hip injury for another week. Indeed I was wrong.

Hendrickson is a super tough guy and the ultimate competitor. He wants to be out there if he's at all able. Heck, Trey at 65% is miles better than anyone in the Bengals' defensive end group as things stand now.

Unfortunately, Cincinnati and its best defender rolled the dice on getting him up for Sunday's game. They lost in a big, big way. More than the game, Hendrickson's injury could derail the season if he's out for Week 9, and the Bengals lose to Chicago to drop to 3-6 before the bye.

Loser: Bengals de facto GM Duke Tobin

Sorry a bit of a cheap shot at the front office again. But here we are. Once more, the fact that the Bengals have such underwhelming depth (and starters) on the defensive line reared its ugly head against a winless freaking team.

Read the numbers and weep, Duke. When you display moronic stubbornness and loyalty to failed draft picks, this is what you're gonna get.

