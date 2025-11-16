2 winners (and 3 losers) from Bengals' season-crushing Week 11 loss to Steelers

The Cincinnati Bengals hung as tough as they could in Pittsburgh. Unfortunately, two second-half Steelers defensive touchdowns paved the way for a 34-12 blowout in favor of the home team.

Week 11 was critical for the Bengals. They needed a post-bye victory to maintain leverage in the AFC North division. Joe Burrow is on his way back soon, but now it doesn't really matter as Cincinnati has fallen to 3-7 on the season.

Tough to be super bullish on anyone in the aftermath of such a disappointing outcome. Nevertheless, we shall slog through a couple winners and a few losers who expose the chronic issues that continue to hold this franchise back.

Winner: Chase Brown

To manage 18 carries for 99 yards on an afternoon where Joe Flacco's typical rocket right arm was more of the cooked noodle variety is a testament to Chase Brown. It's also a testament to the stunning improvement of the run blocking unit.

What can Brown do for the Bengals? Well, be a feature back, that's for sure. He wasn't really set up for success in Week 11, yet Brown helped keep Cincinnati in striking distance for much of the game.

Brown is a beacon of hope for what the offense can eventually be when Burrow hits the field again. His efforts just weren't enough against the Steelers on this day.

Loser: Health of Bengals QB room

Like i said, Flacco looked cooked out there. In a game where Aaron Rodgers had to exit due to a hand injury, Flacco arguably had no business being on the field, either. The sprained AC joint in his throwing shoulder made him a shell of a passer that lit up the Bears for 470 yards in his last outing.

This comes after NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported that Burrow won't have full mobility when he does return (likely after Thanksgiving).

And let's just say we don't want to turn back to Jake Browning any time soon. As far as "health" is concerned, the collective mental health of Bengals fans can't take that. We're scarred enough as it is with all the major injuries to Joe Brrr.

Did Flacco really have to go and get hurt too? Once T.J. Watt smashed the 40-year-old into the turf and drew a roughing the passer flag early on, Flacco was never the same. Bummer. Kyle Dugger's pick-six was the low point.

Winner: Bengals secondary (in coverage)

Notice I didn't say "as tacklers" in parentheses. Because hooh buddy, that was ugly.

But to their credit, Cincinnati's defensive backs had a decent day. Sure, you only really have to worry about DK Metcalf in Pittsburgh's receiving corps. I still don't want to downplay how the secondary was quite sticky and gave the Bengals' glacial pass rush time to get home.

That's right. The d-line is still a major issue, especially when Trey Hendrickson is out due to injury. Cornerback DJ Turner didn't let Metcalf get too loose, and the rest of the Steelers' receivers struggled for much of the day.

It was only when Rodgers and his sub Mason Rudolph targeted tight ends and running backs that Cincinnati's pass defense got exposed. Should've just spammed them all day.

Loser: Barrett Carter

Let's just roll some of these plays and you tell me if it was a good idea for the Bengals to trade Logan Wilson in favor of this dude.

If you ever wanted a textbook case study in how to light a fourth-round draft pick on fire, here it is. Barrett Carter does not belong on an NFL field as a starter at this time. He's killing this team.

When Darnell Washington boxed up Carter and stuffed him through the planet's core, I couldn't help but cackle. Carter also got shook by Pat Freiermuth in the open field, turning a would-be gain of three yards into 19.

Cool. Yup. Keep playing Barrett Carter, Zac Taylor and Al Golden! It's going swellfully!

Loser: Duke Tobin

Joe Goodberry is a good berry and a real one for Twittering this:

The Steelers were having Safety issues and they go get Kyle Dugger, Jabrill Peppers, move Jalen Ramsay to safety and cut Juan Thornhill.



The Bengals: pic.twitter.com/FK0bu29hgm — Goodberry (@JoeGoodberry) November 16, 2025

My first thought on the Kyle Dugger pick-six was, "I'm so glad Duke Tobin made a real push for him!!"

Except, of course, Tobin didn't. If the Flacco trade wasn't a mere swap of Day 3 draft picks, it'd be way too rich for his blood.

This man is committing football crimes against humanity and Who Dey Nation in particular. The Bengals' de facto GM has held his seat for far too long. It's time to get serious about investing in the scouting department and being proactive about acquiring talent in areas that need it.

Geno Stone is an embarrassment in the open field when he's trying to tackle. The linebacker corps is a joke. So is the defensive line other than Hendrickson and B.J. Hill.

Decency and decent play. That's all we ask as Bengals stans. We're getting neither from Duke Tobin. Had he any decency, he'd have stepped down from his post long ago.

Instead, here we are. Three straight years of Joe Burrow's prime and no playoff appearances. What a joke.

