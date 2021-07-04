Cincinnati Bengals: All-time passing leaders in franchise history
Cincinnati Bengals All-Time Passing Leaders – No. 9: Virgil Carter (3,850)
Bengals Quarterback from 1970-1972
Virgil Carter, also known as “The Blue Darter”, was a sixth-round pick by the Bears in the 1967 NFL Draft and spent two years there until he was traded to Cincinnati following the 1969 season. Carter went 7-4 as a starter in 1970 but it wasn’t good enough to stave off Ken Anderson in the 1971 season.
Carter was demoted to backup in 1972, which was the final year he spent in Cincinnati. He finished his Bengals career throwing for 3,850 yards, 22 touchdowns, and 20 interceptions and his passing yards still are good for eighth all-time in passing yards for the franchise.
After he suffered a broken collarbone in 1974, Carter was sent to San Diego where he played in one game in 1975 and then finished his career with Chicago, the team who drafted him. He called it a career after the 1976 season and even though he hasn’t taken a snap with the Bengals in over 50 years, he’s still in the top 10 on this list. That’s pretty impressive.