Bengals new RT La’el Collins says goal is to win multiple championships
The Cincinnati Bengals added La’el Collins to their roster over the weekend and he’ll be the new starting right tackle on a new and improved offensive line.
Collins spoke to the media on Wednesday morning and had fans fired up by what he had to say about his new team. The biggest quote from him is something that Bengals fans would love to see play out.
Collins said that his goal is to win championships. He emphasized the “S” there too.
The Bengals came so close to winning the Super Bowl earlier this year and with a mediocre offensive line, might have been able to secure their first-ever Lombardi Trophy. Collins recognized how close the stripes were to winning it last month and discussed that.
Collins acknowledges that the team might view him as the missing link but that the team can’t be content. They have to give it their all, especially with how loaded the AFC is.
He’s one of three new offensive linemen to join the Bengals this offseason. We all knew the team needed to be aggressive adding talent on the o-line and Collins now joins Alex Cappa and Ted Karras to help the unit improve.
Collins mentioned that he’s met the other two newcomers and they all ended up discussing their favorite run plays. It’s good that they’re all on the same page already!
La’el Collins wants the Bengals to win multiple championships.
It’s hard not to be excited about what the Cincinnati Bengals have done this offseason. They needed to improve their offensive line and they’ve done just that. Signing Cappa and Karras alone would have been impressive but the team didn’t stop there, also adding Collins at a position of need.
La’el Collins has already made a positive impression amongst the fans and this introductory presser is just another instance of him being exactly what the Bengals need moving forward.