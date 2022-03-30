Bengals Free Agency: Signing La’el Collins was a home-run addition
Bengals free agency has gone about as perfectly as the Cincinnati Bengals could have hoped. Their best move of the offseason was signing La’el Collins to a three-year deal and many NFL analysts agree with that sentiment.
Mike Clay and Jordan Reid of ESPN both said that the best free-agent signing so far was Collins to the Bengals.
Clay offered this analysis:
"The offseason doesn’t get much better than watching a team identify and successfully fill a clear problem area. After watching franchise quarterback Joe Burrow take 70 sacks in 20 games last season, Cincinnati was aggressive in upgrading a weak offensive line."
Reid had this to say:
"Even though the Bengals reached the Super Bowl, it was clear that the offensive line needed significant upgrades. The signing of Collins took their offseason upgrades over the top. Reuniting with Frank Pollack, his offensive line coach for the first three seasons of his career, Collins is the rock-solid starter at right tackle who Cincinnati sorely needed."
It’s not hard to see why analysts would love this move so much. It was evident in Super Bowl LVI that the Bengals’ offensive line was atrocious, so what did they immediately do at the start of free agency? They made sure their o-line was better.
While Collins wasn’t the first guy brought in, he was the icing on an already-perfect cake for the team. The stripes had previously signed Alex Cappa and Ted Karras, shoring up their right guard and center positions. Collins’ addition ensured that the team would have an upgrade at right tackle in 2022 and beyond.
Bengals Free Agency: La’el Collins amazing addition
In a stacked AFC, it was important for the Bengals to improve their o-line and they’ve done just that. The reunion with Frank Pollack is a big reason why this is a slam dunk move by Cincinnati but Collins’ swagger is going to be a huge addition to the team too. He’s already made comments that should have Bengals fans pumped to see the guy on the field.
La’el Collins very well could be the missing puzzle piece for the Bengals and it’s exciting to see this team taking the necessary steps to be a contender again in 2022.