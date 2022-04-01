Bengals Mock Draft: Cincinnati adds key depth to their roster
The latest Bengals mock draft consists of the team adding impact players who they would hope could step in and make an immediate impact.
For this three-round Bengals mock draft, I used Pro Football Network’s draft simulator. I ended up selecting two players on defense and one on offense to join the reigning AFC champs.
Before we dive in, it’s worth noting that all draft simulators are different because they have varying grades on players. Some of the players you see in this mock might not hold as high of a grade on another simulator.
With that out of the way, who do the stripes take in this latest mock?
Round 1: Pick 31 – Roger McCreary, CB (Auburn)
With their first-round pick, Cincinnati adds to their secondary with Auburn’s Roger McCreary. The Tiger spent four years at Auburn and this past year totaled 49 tackles, 14 defended passes, two interceptions, and one sack through 12 games.
The biggest strength that McCreary offers is that he can play both inside and outside corner, making him a terrific addition to the stripes’ secondary.
Cincinnati re-signed Eli Apple to reconnect with Chidobe Awuzie and Mike Hilton but they need to add another option. McCreary could fit right in with this budding young defense and while spending a first-round pick on him might seem like a reach, he could make an immediate impact on the defensive side of the ball.