Cincinnati Bengals QB depth chart ahead of 2022 NFL Draft
As the 2022 NFL Draft inches closer, it’s time to dive into each position on the Cincinnati Bengals’ roster and look at the depth. What does the quarterback depth chart look like as of now?
The quarterback position is pretty cut and dry for the Cincinnati Bengals but maybe they’ll add a quarterback at some point during the 2022 NFL Draft. They obviously won’t be targeting a starting quarterback as that job belongs to Joe Burrow.
The backup position is one that Cincinnati could be looking to address, even with the decision to re-sign Brandon Allen. He’s not a long-term option at the backup spot so it wouldn’t be shocking if the team did opt to bring in some stiffer competition for Allen in that QB2 spot.
With all of this in mind, let’s take a look at the Bengals’ quarterback depth chart before the 2022 NFL Draft kicks off. I used the roster on the Bengals’ official website to help put this together and obviously determining who will be in which spot was pretty easy.
QB1: Joe Burrow
I’m sure you’re all shocked to learn that Joe Burrow will be the starting quarterback for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2022 (sarcasm, of course).
Burrow, the first overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, appeared in just 10 games as a rookie, as an injury ended his rookie campaign. He underwent surgery in the offseason and was able to take the field for Week 1 of the 2021 season.
It took Burrow a bit to get back in the game but he showed why he was the No. 1 overall pick in the draft and displayed a lot of that LSU magic, especially with his LSU teammate, Ja’Marr Chase.
There’s no quarterback controversy in Cincinnati; Joe Burrow is the guy.