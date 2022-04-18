4 players the Bengals will be thrilled to have back on the field in 2022
1. Jessie Bates
Entering last season, one of the hot-button topics for the Bengals was if the organization would extend Jessie Bates, who was entering the final year of his rookie deal. The team spent a second-round pick on Bates in the 2018 NFL Draft and the Wake Forest product went on to be one of the few bright spots on the team during the 2018-2020 seasons.
While Bates had arguably his weakest season in 2021, he looked like the Bates of old in the playoffs. His key interception in the Super Bowl could have sparked a shift in momentum, but unfortunately, Vernon Hargreaves ruined any chance of that happening.
Bates entered the offseason as a free agent but the Bengals never let him actually hit the market, slapping him with the franchise tag for the 2022 season. They’ll have until July 15 to sign Bates to an extension and if that’s not done, they can either tag him again next year or they’ll look to move on.
Having Bates back this year will be huge, whether he’s playing on the franchise tag or on an extension. Hopefully, the team can agree to terms on an extension with their star safety because he’s someone this defense desperately needs.
It’ll be awesome having these four players back on the gridiron for the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2022 season!