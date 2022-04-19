Bengals WR Tee Higgins goes much higher in redraft of 2020 NFL Draft
The Cincinnati Bengals had a solid 2020 NFL Draft and they were the team to kick off the draft, holding the No. 1 overall pick and taking Joe Burrow with that selection. In round two, they took Tee Higgins but in Bleacher Report’s redraft of the 2020 draft, Higgins didn’t make it out of the first round.
Heck, Higgins didn’t make it past the 15th overall pick in Alex Ballentine’s re-draft, going 12th overall to the Las Vegas Raiders.
"Here, the Raiders still target a receiver who can help Derek Carr but replace Ruggs’ sheer athleticism with a deep threat who wins at the catch point. Higgins was 12th among all receivers in air yards per reception last year and is third in the 2020 class with 1,999 yards in his first two seasons.Higgins would immediately give the Raiders the outside presence they have been missing. If they still traded for Davante Adams, they would have an argument for the best receiving corps in the league."
The Raiders initially took Henry Ruggs III with this pick and we all know how that turned out. Higgins would have given the Raiders an outside threat and, as Ballentine mentioned, just imagine him and Davante Adams in the same offense. The Raiders would have a much better chance in the AFC West had this been the route they took.
Bengals miss out on Tee Higgins in redraft
Higgins ended up falling to the second round of the draft but no one was really surprised by that. Leading up to the 2020 draft, he was sometimes mocked as a late first-round selection but usually fell to the second round.
Higgins had just shy of 1,000 yards as a rookie and probably would have hit that mark had Joe Burrow not been injured for the final six games. He went over the 1,000-yard mark this past season despite having to compete for targets with Ja’Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd.
Bengals fans are thrilled that Higgins is a Cincinnati Bengal and the Clemson product has two years remaining on his rookie deal, giving him more time to emerge as a top threat in the league.
Cincy obviously still went with Burrow No. 1 overall in this redraft, which was obvious but Higgins skyrocketing into the top 15 picks would have meant the team would have to go in a different direction with their second-round pick.
Who would they have taken in that situation?