Cincinnati Bengals DL depth chart ahead of 2022 NFL Draft
The Cincinnati Bengals’ defensive line took a huge leap from 2020 to 2021 and now it’ll look to be even better in 2022. What does the depth chart look like as the draft gets closer?
In 2020, the Cincinnati Bengals were an all-around bad team but they were truly awful on the defensive side of the ball. That’s why the organization made sure to add help on defense and, as we saw this past year, it paid off.
The Bengals’ defense went from bad to good in the span of a season and it played a huge part in this team getting to the Super Bowl for the first time since the late 80s.
Even though the defensive line was better, there’s obviously still room for improvement. Fans are expecting the team to add some help on the d-line, especially with Larry Ogunjobi not returning (at least not yet). Fortunately, Cincy isn’t set to lose anyone on their defensive line next offseason, but adding more talent there is a smart move for them.
So, without further ado, let’s take a look at the defensive line depth chart for the Bengals before the draft kicks off in under a week.