Bengals spend top two picks on defense in 7-round mock draft
The Cincinnati Bengals hold the 31st pick in the NFL Draft after falling to the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl. Through free agency, Duke Tobin and the Bengals’ front office have focused on fixing the offensive line to protect Joe Burrow. In the draft, they will hope to put the finishing touches on their team as they attempt to reach another Super Bowl.
In the following slides, I will make my predictions for who the Bengals will take with each of their draft picks.
Round 1: Pick 31 – Logan Hall, DT (Houston)
There are so many different ways the Bengals could go with this pick whether it’s cornerback, edge rusher, offensive line, or best player available. Their most glaring position of need is defensive tackle, where they need someone to step in on day one and start at the 3-tech spot.
Unfortunately for the Bengals, the defensive tackle position is one of this draft’s weakest positions, and there aren’t many players who will be able to step into a starting role right away. If they want a contributor from day one at the position, they will most likely have to find him with one of their top two picks, and it will probably have to be with their first-rounder.
That’s where Houston defensive tackle Logan Hall comes in.
Hall is a behemoth on the defensive line, standing at 6’6″. Along with his size, he brings rare athleticism. His 4.88 time in the 40-yard dash and his 7.25 in the 3-Cone drill are just two examples of that elite athleticism.
Hall would join D.J. Reader and B.J. Hill on the interior of the Bengals’ defensive line to create a strong trio for Lou Anarumo’s defense. With Trey Hendrickson, Sam Hubbard, and Joseph Ossai pressuring opposing quarterbacks on the edge, the Bengals would be on the right track to forming a dominant defensive line.