5 Bengals who might be in danger after the 2022 NFL Draft
3. Jackson Carman
With the troubling news surrounding Jackson Carman, there could be a chance that he’s not even on the team this year. If he ends up playing for the Bengals in 2022, the consensus seemed to be that he’d be the starting left guard when the season got underway. The addition of Cordell Volson in the fourth round makes that a little trickier, however.
Carman went in the second round of last year’s draft and after playing left tackle at Clemson, the Bengals made it known right away that they wanted to move him to one of the guard spots. He ended up playing at right guard due to Quinton Spain winning the left guard job.
With Spain still waiting to sign with someone in free agency, the left guard appeared to be Carman’s to lose but that simply isn’t the case.
Volson, like Carman, played tackle in college but is going to transition to guard in the pros. Maybe he ends up serving as a backup but he definitely could end up as the starting left guard.