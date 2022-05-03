Cincinnati Bengals receive reasonable 2022 draft grade
The 2022 NFL Draft has come to an end, and the Cincinnati Bengals have welcomed all of their new players to the team. How well did they do on their picks?
The 2022 NFL Draft wrapped up Saturday night and ended with many young players achieving their dream of starting a career in the NFL. The Cincinnati Bengals wrapped up their draft with a variety of players from many different backgrounds.
They drafted heavily in their defensive line. Among six total picks, just one was an offensive player. This may have been a bold decision for the Bengals.
Undoubtedly, the team drafted some talented players. It seems as though they came into the draft with a strategy, and that strategy was seemingly to be able to stop opposing teams in possession of the ball. How well did they do overall in their picks?
How well did the Cincinnati Bengals do in their draft picks?
Overall, they did fairly well. They have a strong defensive line that will be tough for teams to get past. However, the players drafted still have some work to do and need to develop their talent a bit more. Each player has solid strengths and weaknesses, and the Bengals have a lot of potential. However, it may take time for them to reach their full potential.
For example, their first pick, Daxton Hill, is a strong and aggressive defensive player. He has good speed and agility and is able to make smooth plays with good ball-handling skills as well. He’s very versatile which is a unique trait he will bring to the Bengals.
However, according to Sports Illustrated, he doesn’t come off blocks well and lacks confidence in his technique. He’s a great player, but like his fellow new teammates, has areas to improve.
Because of the defense-heavy picks of new players, Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report gave the Bengals a B- for the draft. They drafted some talented players, but they will need time to adjust and develop their skills.
Ballentine wrote:
"The defensive investment continued in Day, 2 but the value was questionable. Both Cam Taylor-Britt and Zach Carter were taken more than 60 spots ahead of where the B/R big board had them ranked.After investing heavily in the offensive line in free agency the idea of utilizing the draft to build out the defense is fine. But it’s hard to get too excited about what the Bengals did from a value standpoint."
This is a reasonable grade for the Bengals considering some of their picks seemed like reaches (Zach Carter and Cordell Volson, to name a few). Cincinnati obviously saw something in those selections, however, and if those guys contribute this year and prove us wrong, then good for them.
What grade would you give the Bengals for their 2022 draft?