Bengals should be concerned about these rival AFC North draft picks
The Cincinnati Bengals added six new players in the 2022 NFL Draft but the rest of the division added talent too. Who is the scariest addition for each AFC North team?
The AFC North, year by year, is always one of the most competitive divisions in football, and that shouldn’t change this season. While the Cincinnati Bengals won the division with a 10-7 record in 2021, it was a close race among the four teams throughout the season.
The 2022 NFL Draft was hugely important in the division because it gives each team a chance to add more firepower to their already impressive rosters.
The Cleveland Browns didn’t have a first-round pick, but they added essential additions on Day 2 and Day 3. The Pittsburgh Steelers may have drafted their quarterback of the future, but more than that filled vital offensive and defensive positions. The Baltimore Ravens had one of the best drafts in the entire league.
With one of the last picks in each round, the Cincinnati Bengals didn’t shy away from adding some of the draft boards’ best when they were on the clock.
Let’s check out the scariest addition to each team through the 2022 NFL Draft.