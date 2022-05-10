3 Cincinnati Bengals whose stock rose following the 2022 NFL Draft
The Cincinnati Bengals‘ 2022 NFL Draft is in the books and the team made a big statement by spending five of their six picks on the defensive side of the ball.
We already tackled some of the players whose jobs are in jeopardy due to the draft picks made by the Bengals front office but now let’s look at the other side of the coin. Which Bengals players saw their stock rise with the picks that were made by Cincinnati?
3. Jonah Williams
This offseason, fans had really hit hard on the idea that former first-round pick Jonah Williams could be moved to the right side of the offensive line. It made sense as to why considering that guys like Terron Armstead and even Orlando Brown (who was never going to leave Kansas City) were being linked to Cincinnati.
Had either of these guys landed in the Queen City, Williams would have switched to right tackle. Fortunately for him, that didn’t happen, and not only that, but the team didn’t add any tackle options in the draft.
This means that Williams will be the starting left tackle for the Bengals in 2022 barring an injury or another unforeseen circumstance. His fifth-year option was picked up before the draft and that means Williams has to make the most of these next two years if he wants to make huge money moving forward.