3 second-year Bengals players under pressure after 2022 NFL Draft
The 2022 NFL Draft is in the books and these three second-year Cincinnati Bengals are probably anxious as we inch closer to the start of training camp and preseason games.
When the dust of the 2022 NFL Draft had settled, the Cincinnati Bengals had six new drafted rookies on their roster. Five of those six picks were spent on the defensive side of the ball, indicating that the team feels confident with how their offense looks but wanted to beef up the defensive side of things.
It was a little surprising to see the Bengals hit the defensive side so hard but that’s what they did and fans are sticking by the team, especially after their run to the Super Bowl earlier this year. Why doubt the front office at this point?
Three members of the Bengals, however, are probably sweating it out a little more as the offseason progresses. One of these players missed his entire rookie season due to injury, another one was healthy but seldom played and another one has some troubling news surrounding him and the Bengals drafted someone to compete with him for his starting job.
With all of that said, let’s dive in, shall we? Here are three second-year Bengals who are under pressure.
*Cue Queen and David Bowie*
All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference or Sports Reference