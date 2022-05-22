Bengals TE depth chart predictions after 2022 NFL Draft
The Cincinnati Bengals opted not to add a tight end to their roster through the 2022 NFL Draft. How could the position shake out now that the draft is over?
The Bengals took a hit at tight end when C.J. Uzomah signed with the Jets this offseason. While Cincinnati signed Hayden Hurst to replace him, it’s still a position that is considered to be the weakest on the offensive side of the ball.
Cincinnati didn’t address the position during the draft despite fans (myself included) developing “crushes” on some of the prospects. Trey McBride was a popular name amongst Bengals fans but the team spent five of their six picks on defense and the one offensive pick was spent on an offensive lineman.
Uzomah’s departure wasn’t a devastating loss for the team by any means but he was a good leader and that aspect of his presence will certainly be missed. Hurst has put together a better season than any that Uzomah had so some might even say the team upgraded there.
Still, tight end is one of those positions that doesn’t leave fans saying “Wow, that group is stacked” as some of the other spots on the roster do.
Here’s my prediction for the Bengals’ tight end depth chart.
All stats are courtesy of Pro Football Reference.