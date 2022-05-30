Cincinnati Bengals: All-time rushing leaders in franchise history
The Cincinnati Bengals have been incredibly fortunate to have some incredible running backs throughout their storied franchise. Let’s take a look at the franchise leaders in rushing yards.
Running backs aren’t valued in the same way they once were, at least not in the NFL ranks. No longer do we see running backs come off the board in the first round unless the prospect is considered to be a “can’t miss” player (Ezekiel Elliott was a more recent example of this).
Running backs might not get the same respect as they did in the ground and pound days of football and with the position constantly getting hit play after play, it’s no wonder this position is typically “washed up” before they hit the age of 30. That makes it hard to stick in the league but the Bengals have their fair share of great running backs who broke records and made them stick.
With that said, let’s take a look at the all-time leaders in rushing yards for Cincinnati.
All stats are courtesy of Pro Football Reference.