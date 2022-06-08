4 Cincinnati Bengals on thin ice entering training camp in 2022
Training camp is right around the corner for the Cincinnati Bengals and these four players find themselves on thin ice when it comes to making the roster.
Oxford Languages describes “on thin ice” as meaning “in a precarious or risky situation” and these four Cincinnati Bengals players can certainly relate as they enter the 2022 training camp.
Whether these players have faced injuries and that’s prevented them from doing much, they’ve always been further down on the depth chart and are starting to slip further down, whatever the reason may be, these Bengals know they have to put on the performance of a lifetime this summer.
Now it’s worth noting that some of these players are more in jeopardy of being cut than others but either way, their time as a member of the Bengals is ticking and time could be up if they don’t perform well this summer.
All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference
4. Hakeem Adeniji
Former sixth-round pick Hakeem Adeniji has done a decent job considering where he was selected in the 2020 NFL Draft. He filled in for an injured Jonah Williams as a rookie and it was actually considered to be a big blow when Adeniji was injured last summer and had to miss the first half of the season as a result.
When Adeniji returned, he replaced rookie Jackson Carman as the starting right guard and had mixed results. He continued to get the nod to start at right guard despite not playing all that well and finished the season with a PFF grade of 48.3. Not good.
Adeniji probably isn’t in any real danger of being cut but if Cordell Volson impresses mightily and another backup guard emerges (maybe UDFA Ben Brown), there is a chance that Adeniji doesn’t make the team.
Either way, he needs to put together a solid summer.