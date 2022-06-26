3 noteworthy Cincinnati Bengals slated to hit free agency in 2023
The Cincinnati Bengals are no stranger to losing key players in free agency. These four are the most noteworthy players that could be leaving the team next offseason.
The Cincinnati Bengals were fortunate to not lose any major contributors this offseason. Yes, C.J. Uzomah is now a member of the Jets and Larry Ogunjobi is going to be squaring off against the good guys twice a year as a member of the Steelers but it could have been way worse for the stripes.
Cincinnati was able to retain B.J. Hill while also signing Alex Cappa, La’el Collins, and Ted Karras in free agency. Will they have another successful free agency next offseason? Let’s take a look at four noteworthy players who will be free agents in March.
3. Germaine Pratt
With their third-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, the Bengals selected Germaine Pratt to help improve their young defense. He’s gotten better in each of his three seasons in Cincinnati and now enters the final season of his rookie contract.
Pratt put together the best year of his NFL career in 2021, totaling 91 tackles, two quarterback hits, and 0.5 sacks. His PFF grade doesn’t speak for how well the third-year linebacker played but fans watching the games saw that he played a positive role for this team.
Pratt is entering his age-26 season and if he plays decently this year, he might be hard to keep. Hopefully, though, he’s able to stick with the team that drafted him and continues to be a key contributor for them moving forward.