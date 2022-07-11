Bengals Roster: Realistic expectations for Drue Chrisman in 2022
This is Drue Chrisman’s second year on the Cincinnati Bengals roster. What should fans expect from him in year two?
During the 2021 offseason, the Cincinnati Bengals signed Drue Chrisman to their roster after he went undrafted that year. He grew up around the Cincinnati area and played college ball at Ohio State.
Bengals fans haven’t seen Chrisman in action at all during the regular season and that’s because Kevin Huber continued his role as the team’s punter during the 2021 season. While it felt like Huber might hang up the cleats after last season, he opted to come back for a 14th season, which keeps Chrisman on the shelf for at least another year.
Bengals Roster: What should fans expect from Drue Chrisman in 2022?
If I’m being entirely honest, fans shouldn’t expect much from Chrisman this year. Teams only carry one punter and Huber will more than likely be the punter on the 53-man roster. The only way Bengals fans end up seeing Chrisman in regular-season action is if Huber gets hurt and misses games.
Chrisman appears to be the team’s future plans at punter for when Huber is ready to call it a career though so the team is likely hoping that the Ohio State product isn’t plucked off the practice squad.
Chrisman will have a chance to show what he can do in training camp and preseason but with Huber entering year 14 and meaning so much to this organization, it’s doubtful that the 14-year-vet doesn’t win the starting job.
There will be plenty of position battles in training camp this year but punter is not one of them. It’s good that the organization has a plan for life after Kevin Huber but it appears that Drue Chrisman will have to wait yet another year before he can become the punter of the Cincinnati Bengals.