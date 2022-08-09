3 Bengals who need to show something in preseason opener
The Cincinnati Bengals open the preseason against the Cardinals on Friday. Which three players need to pop in the first preseason game of the summer?
After months of waiting to see the Cincinnati Bengals back on an actual football field, the stripes will take the field on Friday night for the first time since losing the Super Bowl in February. The defending AFC champions will take on the Arizona Cardinals in the newly-named Paycor Stadium.
The preseason is important because it gives the guys who are unknown a chance to show what they can do and what kind of impact they could have on the roster. It’s also important for players in position battles, whether it’s for a starting gig or a backup gig.
Here are three members of the Bengals who need to show something in the preseason opener against Arizona.
All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference
3. Tyler Shelvin
Despite being a fourth-round pick last year, Tyler Shelvin could find himself on the roster bubble if he fails to show anything during the preseason. An LSU alum, Shelvin didn’t see much playing time in the 2021 season, appearing in just 28% of the defensive snaps in his three games.
Shelvin being a recent draft pick and the lack of depth for the interior defensive line should help keep him on the roster but it’s time for him to show fans why the team spent an early Day 3 pick on him. Time to shine, Shelvin.