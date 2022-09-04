Bengals’ O-line will be under heavy scrutiny against Steelers in Week 1
The Cincinnati Bengals’ starting front five will have the most to prove in Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. How will the offensive line fare this season?
This past offseason, the biggest changes on the Bengals have happened on the offensive line as the team completely overhauled the unit. Heading into Week 1, Cincy will start four new players in the trenches with left tackle Jonah Williams serving as the only remaining starter from 2021.
That means that the team will field a unit that has never played a snap together in 2022. Naturally, then, the offensive line should be under the most scrutiny in the season opener against the Steelers.
Bengals’ five starting offensive linemen must perform in 2022
The talk of the offseason has surrounded the Bengals’ left guard battle which has since been won by Cordell Volson, beating out incumbent Jackson Carman for the job. The rest of the line consists of elite tackles and guards who the Bengals heavily invested in earlier this summer: La’el Collins, Alex Cappa, and Ted Karras.
Offensive coordinator Brian Callahan spoke a bit about what those three brought to Cincy:
"“Physical. Always finishes everything. Finishes everyone. That’s sort of what makes [Collins] who he is. That’s a good thing. We need that on our team, on our offense up front. Those other guys are like that, too. Ted’s like that. Cappa’s like that.”"
Up against a dominant Steelers’ pass-rushing unit spearheaded by T.J. Watt, the Bengals’ offensive line could very well decide the outcome of the game.
Cincinnati has the clear advantage when it comes to offensive firepower, but the team will need its new offensive line to come roaring out of the gate. Joe Burrow simply cannot be sacked 70 times this year; he needs the time and space to find his trusty wideouts, and the Bengals’ crucial additions at the O-line should help the passing attack more than ever.
Keep an eye on the Bengals’ play in the trenches in Week 1. It may set the standard for how the offensive line unit will perform for the rest of the season.