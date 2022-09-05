Bengals’ offense will easily be a strength against Steelers in Week 1
When the Cincinnati Bengals face the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1, they’ll have every offensive advantage on their side.
The Bengals routed the Steelers last year, winning the series and crushing their AFC North rivals en route to topping the division.
Compared to the Cleveland Browns, who have a temporarily suspended quarterback talent in Deshaun Watson, or the Baltimore Ravens, who have a rejuvenated dual-threat in Lamar Jackson, the Steelers clearly rank as the weakest divisional contender on the basis of their offensive issues alone.
Projected starter Mitchell Trubisky doesn’t evoke nearly as much terror as, say, Joe Burrow, and as long as the Bengals’ offensive line holds it own, Burrow should have a field day against the Steelers in Week 1.
Bengals’ offense is ready to eviscerate the Steelers in Week 1
The Bengals-Steelers game is a much-watch matchup for a host of reasons. Punter Kevin Huber is set to make history. Fans are eager to see Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase recreate their scintillating chemistry on the field.
And since this is a division rivalry game, the Bengals will want to make a dominant statement to the rest of the AFC North proving that last year’s results were no fluke. The Bengals are for real in 2022.
In 2021, Cincy put 65 points over the Steelers, though their first meeting was much closer than the second. The Steelers struggled to produce then, scoring just two touchdowns total in both games, and it’s safe to expect a decrease in offensive efficiency with Trubisky under center.
By contrast, the Bengals have all their razor-sharp weapons from last year and won’t want to give the Steelers any chance of winning this game. Expect Burrow, Chase, Mixon, and others to tear the Steelers’ defense apart early on.
As long as Mike Tomlin remains head coach of the Steelers, Pittsburgh won’t go down without a fight. Still, Cincy’s offense should easily ride on the coattails of last year’s success and come out swinging.