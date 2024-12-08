3 areas Bengals must address in order to ensure a brighter future
Given the way the current campaign has played out for the Cincinnati Bengals. it could be hard to think about the future of the franchise. With Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, and Trey Hendrickson having some of their best seasons yet, it’s clear the talent is there, but luck and execution have certainly been lacking in 2024.
While the 2024 season isn't over yet, it's still an opportune time to think about what needs to change if the Bengals want to see better seasons on the horizon. Here's a look at three key areas of improvement.
Fix Special Teams
Competent special teams are undoubtedly a huge part of a winning team formula. Games are sometimes decided by field goals and extra points, and Cincinnati fans know this all too well.
Evan McPherson has struggled this season, and had he made some of his missed kicks, maybe the season record would look different. Week 11 is a prime example of this, when McPherson missed two field goals, one from 48 yards and one from 51 yards.
The Chargers had been leading pretty much the entire game, essentially scoring touchdown after touchdown. However, Burrow changed the narrative in the third quarter, and began to close the score gap. Missing the 48-yard attempt kept the game tied 27-27, and making the 51-yard try at the end would have closed that gap. Instead, Cincinnati lost 34-27, and fell to 4-7 in what felt like a must-win game.
What’s done is done, but next season, this cannot happen if Cincinnati wants to win those close games. Week 11 and others were just almost within reach.
A Consistent Defense is Needed
The Cincinnati offense puts up more than enough points per game, so this defense needs to become more consistent, whatever that looks like.
Week 13 against the Steelers showed the defense just letting huge Pittsburgh plays happen, which can’t happen against a team as strong as the Steelers. Missed tackles and sacks by this defense has led to opponents creating huge plays and scoring opportunities, making Burrow’s job that much more difficult.
Yes, the defense has had some great moments this season. Cam Taylor-Britt’s interception in Week 13 created a 51-yard return for a touchdown, giving Cincinnati a 7-0 lead on the Steelers’ opening drive. And Joseph Ossai’s blocked field goal in the third quarter of that game kept the win within reach. Trey Hendrickson’s season has also been incredible so far, but consistency and accuracy across the defense is needed to ensure wins now and in the future.
Fix Slow Starts to Games and Seasons
If you’re a Bengals fan, you probably know that Cincinnati’s first few games of a season are a bit all over the place. The first few games of a season typically don’t show who Cincinnati is as a team. The Bengals began the 2024 season 0-3, finally getting their first win in Week 4. This has always been a trend, but if Cincinnati wants to create a safety net and buffer to use later in a season, they have to start stacking wins earlier.
The term “slow starts” also applies to putting points on the board early in the game. There’s no doubt that Burrow can put more than enough points on the board, but playing from behind is a trend and a spot that no one wants to be in from the get-go.
The Chargers game in Week 11 is a good example of this; Cincinnati played from behind for nearly the whole game. The game was not even close until the third quarter, and eventually the game tied at 27-27 in the fourth. However, the efforts weren’t enough to catch Los Angeles who won 34-27.
If Cincinnati can fix what’s broken, the future could be very bright.