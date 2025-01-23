3 Bengals players named as finalists for 2024 AP NFL awards

As a whole, the Cincinnati Bengals had an underwhelming, disappointing 2024 season. But, they also had some extremely impressive individual campaigns, and as a result, three Bengals players have been named as finalists for annual Associated Press NFL awards.

Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Trey Hendrickson named AP award finalists

Let's start with star quarterback Joe Burrow, who was named as a finalist for three different awards: AP Most Valuable Player, AP Offensive Player of the Year and AP Comeback Player of the Year.

In 2024, Burrow led the entire league in passing yards (4,918) and passing touchdowns (43). He also became just the third quarterback in history to have over 4,500 passing yards, 40 passing touchdowns and fewer than 10 interceptions (Burrow had nine). Legends Tom Brady (2007) and Aaron Rodgers (2011) were the first two players to post such stats.

With those numbers, it's easy to see why Burrow was selected as a finalist for both MVP and Offensive Player of the Year. The Comeback Player of the Year nods comes because Burrow bounced back in such a major way after suffering a season-ending wrist injury that required surgery last year. Burrow previously won the Comeback Player of the Year award in 2021.

Other finalists for MVP include Bills QB Josh Allen, Eagles RB Saquon Barkley, Lions QB Jared Goff and Ravens QB Lamar Jackson.

Joining Burrow as a finalist for the Offensive Player of the Year award is star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, who finished the '24 season with 127 receptions for 1,708 yards and 17 touchdowns. He led the league in all three of those categories. He also set the Bengals franchise record for receptions and yards and tied the franchise record for touchdowns in a season.

Chase was the best receiver in the league in 2024, and now he could win some hardware as a result. He has some stiff competition for the award, though. Other nominees include Burrow, Jackson, Barkley and Ravens RB Derrick Henry

Lastly, there's defensive end Trey Hendrickson, who was named as a finalist for the Defensive Player of the Year award. Hendrickson led the league in sacks (17.5), and he joins Browns DE Myles Garrett, Eagles LB Zack Baun, Broncos CB Pat Surtain II and Steelers EDGE T.J. Watt as finalists for the award.

The 2025 NFL Honors will take place Thursday, February 6, at 9 p.m. in New Orleans.