3 Bengals players who need to prove their worth in 2026

The Cincinnati Bengals front office has been delivering this offseason with finally creating and maintaining a competent roster. You love to see it!

However, with the 2026 season, and even training camp rapidly approaching, some players on the team have more to prove than others, due to some not so great performances last season.

Granted, the Bengals overall haven’t had the best of seasons lately, some players may find that they have to prove themselves this upcoming season.

Andrei Iosivas is in a now-or-never spot as the WR3

No doubt that Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins will always be the top two wide receivers, but many thought that Andrei Iosivas would be the missing piece. His early years were good, promising even. Iosivas had 36 receptions and 479 receiving yards in his second year as a Bengal, his best numbers yet. However, last season, Iosivas had many drops, some were make or break moments for a season that was hanging on by a thread. Last season he had 33 receptions and 435 receiving yards.

Since Iosivas’ arrival, the offensive roster has only grown stronger, with tight end Mike Gesicki as a notable addition, who sometimes doubles as a receiver. Iosivas is a player that needs a breakout year again, so he has a lot to prove this fall.

Shemar Stewart must make a Year 2 leap to avoid bust territory

Shemar Stewart did not have the best rookie season. Stewart was supposed to be the missing piece to the Bengals defense, but so far, that hasn’t been the case. Stewart had 11 tackles and just one sack last season. However, Stewart did not play in every game due to injury last season; in fact, he played in only 8 games total.

When Stewart was on the field, many tackles were missed and his performance overall wasn’t great. With the front office making so many acquisitions for the defense this offseason, the competition will be tougher than ever, especially with the additions of Boye Mafe and Cashius Howell. Stewart undoubtedly needs a breakout season fast.

Barrett Carter has the keys to the Bengals defense and can't afford to let the team down

Barrett Carter’s rookie season was not great as well. Last season Carter had 106 tackles and no sacks. However, the linebacker group last season struggled as a whole, as did the rest of the defense. Missed tackles and coverage were an issue for him last season, missing 18 tackles in total.

While the linebacker group began to get better toward the end of the season, he struggled during the earlier part of the season. However, hopefully next season’s new defense will be exactly what Carter needs to excel; luckily though, he appears to be having a good, productive offseason so far.