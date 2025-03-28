3 Bengals players who will have an increased role in 2025

If the Cincinnati Bengals are going to take a step forward in 2025, they're going to need to hope for some serious internal improvement. They'll need some young guys to step up and assume larger roles, especially on defense, and thrive in those roles.

With that in mind, here's a look at three Bengals players who will have an increased role in 2025.

Myles Murphy, Defensive end

The Bengals selected Myles Murphy in the first round of the 2023 draft, and they're still waiting for the pick to pay off. He should get added opportunity to show his stuff in 2025.

Murphy has yet to start a game for the Bengals, but he could potentially be in line for a starting spot following the offseason retirement of Sam Hubbard, if he is able to earn it over the offseason. Cam Sample could also be in the running for the starting spot, but he's coming off of a torn Achilles tendon that cost him the entirety of the 2024 season, so it's tough to tell exactly how he'll respond.

Despite not starting at all, Murphy did play 40 percent of available defensive snaps for Cincinnati last season; up from 28 percent during his rookie campaign. That number is likely to increase again next season.

Jordan Battle, Safety

Heading into his third season in the league, safety Jordan Battle can expect to see his role increase, and probably in a major way.

Battle started seven games as a rookie in 2023 following the departures of Vonn Bell and Jessie Bates III in free agency, then he was relegated back to the bench at the start of the '24 campaign after the the team added Geno Stone and brought Bell back in free agency.

But, Battle ultimately won the starting spot back from Bell, who was relegated to the bench for the final six games of the season, and Cincinnati's secondary improved as a result. Entering his '25 season, Battle will likely be penciled in as a starter alongside Stone, so he'll likely start more -- and play more -- than he has before.

Battle played 48 percent of available defensive snaps as a rookie, and 41 percent last season. Look for that number to shoot up well over 50 next season.

Kris Jenkins Jr., Defensive tackle

Kris Jenkins Jr. started in nine games as a rookie for the Bengals last season, which should provide a pretty big clue about how they feel about him. He wasn't perfect as a rookie, few are, but he should be in line for an even larger role in 2025 if he's able to build off of the momentum that he established last season.

It remains to be seen how the addition of TJ Slaton will impact Jenkins' role, but even if he doesn't start, he should play more than the 49 percent of available defensive snaps that he played last season.