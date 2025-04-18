3 Bengals who could potentially lose playing time to a rookie in 2025

At this point, we're just mere days away from finding out who the Cincinnati Bengals will pick with their six selections in the 2025 NFL Draft. Before even knowing who they pick though, we can highlight some players already on the roster in Cincinnati who could potentially be in danger of losing snaps to a rookie. Here's a look at three such players.

Jermaine Burton, Wide receiver

It was just one year ago that the Bengals used a third-round selection on wide receiver Jermaine Burton out of Alabama, but Burton is already on thin ice in Cincinnati, as his rookie season went about as poorly as possible.

Despite his obvious talent, Burton struggled just to get on the field as a rookie. When he did get some on-field opportunity, he wasn't especially productive as he recorded just four receptions for 107 yards and zero touchdowns on the campaign. Unfortunately, off-field issues overshadowed anything he did in between the lines, and those issues negatively impact his availability.

The Bengals have their starting trio of receivers set with Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Andrei Iosivas set, but they're pretty thin behind those guys, so they'll need someone else to step up. If Burton continues to struggle, it's not tough to imagine a world where a rookie receiver comes in and takes time away from Burton.

Geno Stone, Safety

Geno Stone is projected to enter the 2025 season as a starter at safety for the Bengals, but that's more by default than anything, as they're pretty thin at the position. Stone was underwhelming during his first season in Cincinnati, though he did turn it up a bit down the stretch. Still, he didn't seize the spot to the point that his playing time can't be usurped by a newcomer.

The Bengals are likely to add a safety in the '25 draft, potentially relatively early on, and it's not crazy to think that player could come in and steal some time away from Stone if he catches on quickly. Stone only has one year remaining on his current contract, so the Bengals have no commitment to him beyond the '25 season. As a result, they might want to invest some of Stone's time into a player who has a bright future with the franchise.

Joseph Ossai, Defensive end

Joseph Ossai spent the first three seasons of his career in Cincinnati, and the Bengals brought him back on a one-year deal in free agency, but his spot in the rotation is far from solidified. Ossai has been somewhat uninspiring to this point in his career, as he's started just a total of three games for the Bengals.

Defensive end will be a priority position for the Bengals in the '25 draft, and they could potentially even dedicate their top pick to the position. If they land a promising edge early in the draft and all goes well, it wouldn't be shocking to see them beating out Ossai for snaps at some point during the season.