3 Bengals who need to thrive in Week 17 vs. Broncos

With only two weeks remaining in the 2024 regular season, the Cincinnati Bengals are still alive, albeit barely, in the AFC playoff picture. In order to keep the dream alive, the Bengals need to pull out a win over the Denver Broncos in Week 17. Here's a look at three Bengals players who need to thrive in order for the team to secure victory.

Joe Burrow, Quarterback

The Broncos are capable of putting up points in bunches. Denver has scored at least 27 points in five straight games, and that could spell trouble for a Cincinnati defense that has struggled to prevent points throughout the season. That means, it might ultimately come down to the Bengals being able to outscore the Broncos in order to secure a win. That's where Burrow comes in.

All Cincinnati's star quarterback needs to do is what he's been doing all season: Playing elite-level football and getting the ball into the hands of his playmakers. Denver has a respectable defense, but that shouldn't be an issue for Burrow. Another big game from Burrow could be the difference between a fourth consecutive win, or a playoff aspiration-ending loss.

Chase Brown, Running back

Early indications are that the weather on Saturday afternoon might be sloppy, and less than ideal for throwing the football.

Heads up @Broncos: Saturday game in Cincy looks pretty soggy. Heavy rain possible, though some modeling keeps the heaviest rain post-game Saturday night. 15-25 mph gusts possible also.



Looks like weather will be a factor on Saturday. Updates as the week continues.#OHwx pic.twitter.com/k968jmHBSL — Chris Bianchi (@BianchiWeather) December 23, 2024

That means that the two teams may have to rely more heavily on the ground game, and that's where Chase Brown factors in. Brown has emerged as an extremely productive player out of the backfield for Cincinnati this season -- both as a runner and a pass-catcher. Brown has racked up over 100 scrimmage yards in five straight games, and the Bengals might need him to make it six straight in order to pull out a victory over Denver.

Geno Stone, Safety

After an extremely slow start to his tenure in Cincinnati, Geno Stone has been playing some much better ball as of late. He's been one of the highest-graded safeties in the entire NFL since Week 14, and he's secured an interception in three straight games.

Geno Stone among safeties since Week 14:



🟠 90.7 PFF grade (2nd)

⚫ 106 coverage snaps

🟠 4 receiving yards allowed

⚫ 3 interceptions (1st)

🟠 16.7 passer rating allowed (3rd) pic.twitter.com/rT3Cq3qn33 — PFF CIN Bengals (@PFF_Bengals) December 26, 2024

The Bengals will need Stone to continue to perform at a high level on Saturday afternoon against a Denver offense capable of moving the ball through the air. Forcing turnovers could be key against impressive rookie quarterback Bo Nix, and that is Stone's specialty. One big play from Stone could potentially tilt the game in Cincinnati's favor.