3 big winners from Bengals' first victory in Cleveland since 2017
They did it. For the first time since 2017, the Cincinnati Bengals went into Cleveland and walked away with a win over the Browns. They had previously lost six straight in the Browns' home stadium and the 21-14 Week 7 victory was the first in Cleveland for both Zac Taylor and Joe Burrow. The win was the second consecutive for the Bengals, who now sit at 3-4 after a 1-4 start to the season.
Cincinnati benefitted from a plethora of positive performances against Cleveland, and they wouldn't have won the game without them. Here's a look at three big winners from the contest.
Charlie Jones, Kick returner
Heading into the game against Cleveland, wide receiver Charlie Jones had been a complete non-factor for the team. He had just one reception for five yards through the first six weeks of action, and his most memorable play was when he fumbled a punt early in the second half of the first game against New England.
However, that changed at the onset of the matchup with the Browns, as Jones ran the opening kickoff back 100 yards for a touchdown to give the Bengals an immediate 7-0 lead. It was Cincinnati's first kick-return touchdown since 2020 and easily the plan of the season so far for the Bengals. The play provided the Bengals with some early momentum and a lead they never relinquished.
Jones knew that if he was going to be a factor in the game he would have to do it on special teams, and he found a way to do just that.
Germaine Pratt, Linebacker
Aside from a late touchdown, Cincinnati's defense played pretty well for a second straight week in Cleveland, and Germaine Pratt was a big part of the reason why. Pratt was everywhere for the Bengals in the game against the Browns, as he recorded tackle after tackle. -- a team-high 13 total and 10 solo tackles to be exact. He also recorded a QB hit.
Pratt's play helped to set the tone for a defense that has now allowed just 21 total points over the last two weeks combined after a terrible start to the season. Hopefully the unit can use these recent performances as a building block and continue to improve in the coming weeks.
Tee Higgins, Wide receiver
For the fourth straight week, Tee Higgins led the Bengals in targets and he made the most of his opportunities. Higgins had four receptions for 82 yards and a touchdown against the Browns, marking his third straight game of 75-plus receiving yards. Plus, the attention that he drew from the defense helped to open things up for Ja'Marr Chase, who had five catches for 55 yards and a TD in Cleveland.
When they're both healthy, Chase and Higgins form arguably the best wide receiver duo in the league, and that was on full display in Week 7. It's not a coincidence that the Bengals are 0-2 without Higgins this season and 3-2 when he suits up.