3 biggest battles that could define Bengals training camp (and their season)

The Cincinnati Bengals kicked off training camp on Wednesday, and there are more than a few things fans are going to want to watch.

We've reached the home stretch of the offseason, and that means there will be fierce competition across the league as players fight for roster spots and starting jobs. For the Bengals, who need to figure out a way to bounce back stronger to start the year in order to avoid a disappointing finish, more than a few position battles stick out as potentially key ones to watch.

The Battle for the WR3 Job

The battle for the third wide receiver spot is an interesting one to watch.

Last year, Andrei Iosivas filled this role admirably, proving to be a reliable target, especially in the red zone. This year, it seems he will have some stiffer competition in the form of second-year wideout Jermaine Burton. Burton's rookie season was derailed by off-field issues. He was inactive for two separate games last season for disciplinary issues handed down by the coaching staff. By all accounts, Burton seems to have turned a corner coming into this season.

A recent Sports Illustrated article by Jay Morrison highlights the positive things being said about Burton this offseason by Zac Taylor and Joe Burrow. Burrow was quoted as saying, "I think he’s stepped up this year so far, has taken it very seriously, has matured, it seems like. That’s exciting to see. Based on the conversations that we have had, he’s in a good spot mentally and physically. And he’s been working hard, which is exciting to see."

This kind of praise from Burrow is notable because there were not a lot of glowing reviews for Burton last season. In the end, both Iosivas and Burton should see playing time, but it will be interesting to see if Burton can push for a bigger role in the offense with a good training camp.

Who's Going to Start at Guard?

The Cincinnati Bengals have struggled to put a consistent line in front of Joe Burrow since he came into the league. While the left tackle, center, and right tackle spots seem to be anchored by Orlando Brown Jr., Ted Karras, and Amarius Mims, respectively, both guard spots appear to be up for grabs. Last year's primary starters, Cordell Volson and Alex Cappa, both struggled, and the team has brought in ample competition this year.

According to Pro Football Focus grades, Volson was around league average overall, but posted a below-average 48.8 grade in pass-blocking, where the Bengals' offense is primarily focused. Cappa was even worse, grading out at a 39.7 PFF pass-blocking grade, which ranked 107th out of 136 qualified guards. He also allowed 8 sacks, which ranked 135th out of 136. The Bengals drafted Dylan Fairchild out of Georgia in the third round of this year's draft to add some competition to the room. They also signed Lucas Patrick from the Saints to compete at guard. With Cappa being released this offseason, the battle will likely consist of Volson, Patrick, Fairchild, and utility player Cody Ford to fill two starting guard spots.

A dark horse candidate to watch for is Matt Lee. Lee was a 7th-round pick a year ago, but many analysts were high on him coming out of the draft. He was drafted as a center and will likely continue to serve as the backup to Ted Karras, but if he puts together a strong camp, he could force the coaching staff to consider moving him over to one of the guard spots.

Who Will be Logan Wilson's Next Partner?

The Bengals released longtime linebacker Germaine Pratt this offseason, opening the door for a new player to step in beside top linebacker Logan Wilson. This should be a fun battle to watch because there are a lot of young, exciting players who will be competing for snaps here.

Cincy drafted linebacker Demetrius Knight Jr. in the 2nd round of the 2025 NFL draft and doubled down by taking linebacker Barrett Carter, two rounds later at pick 119. They also signed Oren Burks from the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles to provide a veteran presence. These three players should compete for the bulk of the snaps at inside linebacker next to Wilson. There is also Maema Njongmeta, a fun player who surprised many fans last year when he made the 53-man roster as an undrafted free agent.

Can he continue to increase his role with another strong training camp? At their peak, Wilson and Pratt were a strong duo that always seemed to play off each other well. Whoever steps in as the starter next to Wilson will look to build a similar rapport and provide a stable presence in the center of the Bengals' defense.

With training camp underway, we are still at the beginning of a long journey to get to the final 53-man roster and the Week 1 depth chart. Look out for these position battles as the season approaches!