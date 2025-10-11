3 bold predictions for the Bengals in Week 6 vs. the Packers

The Cincinnati Bengals 2-0 start to the season feels like it was years ago, despite only three weeks passing since. Head coach Zac Taylor's job security continues to decline at a rapid pace, as the team dropped three embarrassing losses in a row to squander a fast start to the year.

However, not all is doom and gloom, as the Bengals front office made an out-of-character trade for Browns quarterback -- and Ravens legend -- Joe Flacco on Tuesday.

Will a new presence under center be the spark that the Bengals need? Or will they continue to fall further and further out of the playoff race? In a Week 6 matchup against the Green Bay Packers, it feels like the Bengals season may already be on the line.

Here's what to expect against the Packers on Sunday.

Joe Flacco has quiet, but efficient, Bengals debut

Three weeks ago, Joe Flacco beat the Packers as the starting quarterback for Ohio’s other professional football team. He did it by completing just 58.3% of his passes for 142 yards, with no touchdowns and one interception. The blueprint is there, and it doesn’t require a Joe Burrow-level performance.

Flacco joined the Bengals on Tuesday and is being thrust into a starting role without even a full week to learn the playbook. It’s a tall order for any quarterback, let alone a 40-year-old behind a shaky offensive line. But few players are better suited for this situation than a former Super Bowl MVP who helped lead the Browns to the playoffs just two seasons ago.

No one should expect Flacco to light up the scoreboard, but Zac Taylor and his staff will scheme an opening script designed to give him rhythm early. The veteran will lean on star wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins out of the gate, piecing together an efficient first couple drives, including a touchdown to open the scoring. The offense stalls later, but that early punch may be enough if this turns into a low-scoring slugfest.

Al Golden's defense steps up against Jordan Love

For those watching box scores, it might look like the Bengals defense has completely collapsed since Joe Burrow went down. Minnesota — led by Carson Wentz — dropped 48 points in Week 3, followed by 28 and 37 from Denver and Detroit. But those numbers were inflated by offensive turnovers that would have challenged even elite defenses.

When looking at it with a broader perspective, though, Al Golden has managed to squeeze real progress out of a flawed roster. Young players who once looked like lost causes are starting to find their footing. Defensive backs like Jordan Battle, Dax Hill, and DJ Turner II all seem poised for breakout years, and even Myles Murphy recorded his first sack since 2023 in Week 5.

Despite the final scores, the Cincinnati defense has quietly improved at getting off the field, whether through punts or takeaways. Fueled by frustration from a rough three-week stretch and a spark from their new quarterback, Golden’s unit responds with its best performance since Week 1. They pressure Jordan Love early and often, forcing two key turnovers that swing momentum.

Bengals snap losing streak, shock Packers with walk-off field goal

Can Joe Flacco really do it again? Beating a team like Green Bay — or at least the idea of Green Bay, as their underwhelming 2-1-1 start has raised questions — on a short week with a brand-new team feels more like a fairytale Bengals fans tell themselves to fall asleep at night. Then again, his Cinderella run with the Browns in 2023 had that same storybook energy.

A fast offensive start paired with a strong defensive effort will be just enough for Cincinnati to pull off a surprise win on Sunday. The path back to playoff relevance is still long and unlikely, but the spark of a new quarterback may be enough to fuel their sharpest performance of the season. In a defensive struggle, Flacco gets the ball with the game on the line and does just enough to get Evan McPherson in range for a walk-off field goal from beyond 50 yards.

Final score: Bengals 23, Packers 21

