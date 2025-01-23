3 Cincinnati Bengals players who could thrive under Al Golden

The Cincinnati Bengals decided to go in a different direction on defense. After missing out on postseason play for a second consecutive season -- due largely to poor play defensively -- the team parted ways with defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, and replaced him with Al Golden.

Golden has experience in Cincinnati, as he served as the Bengals' linebacker coach in 2020 and 2021. Head coach Zac Taylor liked Golden so much that he brought him back. But this time, Golden will be in charge of the entire defense, and not just the linebackers.

A big part of Golden's role in Cincinnati will be to get some of the team's young players to step up and establish themselves as dominant defenders. With that in mind, here's a look at three Bengals who could thrive under Golden.

Myles Murphy, Defensive end

The Bengals used a first-round pick on Murphy in 2023, and while he's flashed some potential, he's yet to establish himself as an elite end in the NFL. He had three sacks as a rookie, but he didn't record any in 2024, despite playing more total snaps.

Sam Hubbard faces an uncertain future in Cincinnati, and as a result the Bengals could be looking for a new starter on the left end of the line opposite Trey Hendrickson. Murphy was drafted to be that guy, and perhaps he'll blossom into him under Golden. Even if Hubbard stays, Golden likely won't have the same loyalty to him that Anarumo had.

Murphy has a good combination of size and athleticism, and thus could be a good fit as an edge rusher in Golden's blitz scheme. He'll need to put in the work, but the opportunity should be there for Murphy to take a major step forward in 2025.

Kris Jenkins Jr., Defensive tackle

B.J. Hill will be a free agent this offseason, and there's a real chance that he won't be back in Cincinnati. His departure could pave the way for Kris Jenkins Jr. to snag a starting spot on the defensive line under Golden.

Jenkins started in nine games as a rookie this past season, and he recorded 31 total tackles, five QB hits and three sacks. He should be able to improve upon those numbers in a big way with an increased role. Jenkins flashed his potential under Anarumo, hopefully he'll be able to unlock it under Golden.

Maema Njongmeta, Linebacker

Golden knows a thing or two about developing linebackers, having previously served as Cincinnati's LB coach, and Maema Njongmeta could potentially benefit from playing under the new defensive coordinator. Cincinnati needs to get younger and more explosive at the linebacker spots, and Njongmeta fits the bill.

He made Cincinnati's 53-man roster last season despite going undrafted, which is a testament to his work ethic. He even ended up starting a game for the Bengals last season. He's still raw, but that's a coach's job, and Golden should be able to mold Njongmeta into the exact type of 'backer he wants him to be.