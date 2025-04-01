3 first-round catastrophes Bengals must avoid in the 2025 NFL Draft

Happy NFL Draft season, Bengals fans! The Cincinnati Bengals are set to make six picks in this year’s draft, having one pick in all but the 7th-round. They traded their 7th-round pick during the season last year and acquired running back Khalil Herbert in the process. With the Bengals kicking off their draft at No. 17 overall, they will be waiting for a little bit but not too long either.

If there is one thing we know about the status of the Bengals, it’s that their offense should be the least of their concerns. Sure, maybe they go out and draft offensive line depth but they need to keep their attention on making sure that they go heavy on defense.

With only six picks to work with for now, the Bengals must make sure that whatever investments they make pan out for them this year and beyond. The first round of the draft can be a make or break for teams depending on what move they make. As for the Bengals, there are three first-round moves that they cannot afford to make no matter what. If they do, it will be a nightmare for Bengals fans.

3 first-round catastrophies Bengals must avoid in NFL Draft

Bengals going with offense at No. 17

This may cause some pushback considering how you can never have enough offensive talent, but the Bengals defense outside of Trey Hendrickson was horrific last year. Heck, it would make sense for the Bengals to use all of their draft picks on only defensive players. Unless they can grab a serious offensive talent that fell to them, defense is the way to go.

They already have Joe Burrow throwing the ball up to Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Chase Brown is a serviceable running back and it showed last year. Maybe you go out and get depth on the offensive line in the later rounds. However, defense is the way to go.

Trading up and giving away picks

When you only have six picks to work with, trading up doesn’t seem like the smartest choice. Not to mention, how far would the Bengals even want to trade up? Even if they trade up to draft some serious defensive talent, it’s not worth giving up picks where it would limit them for the rest of the event.

Trading back and not getting enough picks in return

Maybe this is stretched a little bit, but if a team plans on trading back, the compensation should be benefiting them. Quite frankly, if the Bengals trade back it wouldn't be the worst idea in the world. However, depending on how far they go back, they should be getting atleast an extra third-round pick.

If a trade comes in that involves the Bengals, and they get very little compensation back, they will take a major risk of losing someone that they could have drafted at No. 17 overall.

