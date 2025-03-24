After a rollercoaster of a 2024 season that ended with the Cincinnati Bengals missing the playoffs for a second consecutive season, fans wanted to see some changes made over the offseason.

So far, the Bengals' biggest moves have been retaining their own players, which isn't a bad thing. Overall, the front office has been making (mostly) good decisions regarding who to re-sign and who to let go. walk. Let's look at three free agents that the Bengals were wise to re-sign.

Tee Higgins, Wide receiver

Obviously securing the wide receiver room for years to come was priority one this offseason. There was ample uncertainty regarding the future of both Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, and the organization was smart to lock both of them up on new, four-year deals.

Chase still had one year remaining on his contract heading into the offseason, but Higgins was headed for free agency before he was franchise tagged for a second consecutive season.

Where Tee Higgins would play next season was a huge question for a long time, but re-signing him long term was definitely a smart move for Cincinnati, as Higgins is a critical piece of the offense, and he can be counted on deliver out on the field. Over his first five years in Cincinnati, Higgins recorded 330 catches, and 34 touchdowns. His presence out on the field helps to open things up for both Chase and star quarterback Joe Burrow in a major way.

Mike Gesicki, Tight end

New to the Bengals last season, we weren’t sure what to expect from this tight end. But with 65 catches and two touchdowns last season, Mike Gesicki has earned high praise and established himself as a key cog in the offense. Burrow wanted the Bengals to bring Gesicki back. and they did with a three-year deal worth $25.5 million.

Gesicki’s adds another dimension to Cincinnati's passing attack, and his ability to make those difficult catches and extend plays makes him a perfect long-term addition to this Bengals offense alongside Chase and Higgins. After years, Cincinnati has finally found their long-term tight end.

B.J. Hill, Defensive tackle

Improving the defense is imperative for Cincinnati this offseason, and while some changes need to happen, it’s also important to retain key contributors , and B.J. Hill is one of those key players.

Re-signing Hill for three years at $33 million is a smart move, as Hill is a part of the foundation of the defense as it enters a new phase under new defensive coordinator Al Golden next season. Over a 7-year long career, Hill has had 23.5 sacks and 172 solo tackles. While the defense struggled last year, Hill was far from the main culprit, and the fact that he was still able to achieve 25 solo tackles shows that he still has gas left in the tank.