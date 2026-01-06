3 ideal landing spots for Bengals' resurgent legend in free agency

The Cincinnati Bengals are all set at quarterback, or at least when Joe Burrow is healthy. They may want to find a better quality backup than Jake Browning, but they'll most likely lose their sudden contingency option from the 2025 season to free agency this offseason.

I am of course referring to Joe Flacco. The same man who started against the Bengals in Week 1 as Cleveland's QB1 got thrust into starting duty in Cincinnati by midseason. Prior to suffering a sprained AC joint in his throwing shoulder — and even for one magical game after sustaining that injury — Flacco was a stone-cold baller in the Bengals' offense.

From Weeks 5 through 8, Flacco went only 1-3 as a starter, yet threw 11 TDs to only two INTs in that stretch, with a 102.6 passer rating and an average of 313.5 yards per game through the air.

Let's look at where The Other Joe could land in free agency, since Flacco doesn't sound like a man ready to give up on being a starter, even though he's turning 41 on Jan. 16.

Joe Flacco said he's not considering retirement and is hopeful he can be a little more selective when looking at his next shot.



Here's 90 seconds with Flacco on if the amount of love he's received here has been different than previous stops and his relationship with Burrow. pic.twitter.com/VrlXhhOYJp — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) January 5, 2026

Bengals QB Joe Flacco's best free-agent destinations in 2026

Indianapolis Colts

Once Daniel Jones went down with a torn Achilles, Indy got super desperate by bringing the long-retired Philip Rivers back. That went as well as anyone could've reasonably hoped, but with Jones' future murky, Flacco is the best insurance policy the Colts could buy.

It helps that Flacco was just with the team as recently as 2024. He spent that season backing up Anthony Richardson and eventually replacing him. Familiarity with Shane Steichen's system and the Colts' uncertain QB depth chart make Flacco an ideal candidate to be a bridge QB in Indianapolis.

Atlanta Falcons

Speaking of season-ending injuries, Michael Penix Jr. is rehabbing from a torn ACL for a third time in his football career. Even before that, the high first-round pick was choppy at best as an NFL sophomore.

Kirk Cousins played reasonably well down the stretch, ending the 2025 campaign on a four-game winning streak. However, I doubt Captain Kirk will want to remain in Atlanta, especially with a coaching and GM change.

That fresh start could be the catalyst for Flacco to join the fold. He'd be a steady presence who'd be grateful for any chance to play.

Plus, the NFC South division is hot garbage. Carolina just won it with an 8-9 record. If Flacco plays anywhere near the level he did for Cincinnati as a member of the Falcons' rather talented roster that still has an offseason to improve, that team could push for the division crown. Helps to have Bijan Robinson in the backfield and Drake London as a legit WR1 to throw to!

Minnesota Vikings

Talk about threading the needle. Had to throw in an apropos quarterback pun, ya know?

Joe Flacco doesn't necessarily threaten J.J. McCarthy. He can't be viewed as anything more than a one-year option. Wouldn't cost as much as, say, Aaron Rodgers if A-Rodg wants to keep playing and wants to play somewhere other than Pittsburgh.

Nevertheless, if you plugged in a healthy Flacco to Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell's system today, he'd produce at a much higher clip than McCarthy is capable of as of now.

That's kind of how the modern NFL goes. Young QBs don't get enough time to grow. I'd *personally* stick with J.J. aka Nine, but let's be honest, Flacco is the better player at the minute.

Flacco traditionally loves to target tight ends. The Vikings have a great one in T.J. Hockenson. Oh, and they have the best wideout in the game this side of Ja'Marr Chase in Justin Jefferson. O'Connell is one of the best offensive minds in the sport.

Then you have Minnesota's stout defense, which, well...we'll see if Brian Flores sticks around or gets a head coaching job. Either way, the Vikings are one of the league's best-run football operations, and Flacco could help them get over the hump in a way McCarthy can't.

