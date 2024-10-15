3 key plays that secured Bengals' Week 6 win over the Giants
Play 2: Burrow comes up big on third down
The offense came out in an empty set on that third down, they definitely weren't running it this time. The line, which had struggled all night against an underrated Giants' pass-rushing unit, held well and bought Burrow time. Joe rolled out before making a great throw on the run to Andrei Iosivas for a 29-yard gain and a first down. Fans who were clamoring last week to put the ball in Burrow's hands to end the game were vindicated.
While there were still a little over two minutes left in the game, this felt like the nail in the coffin for the G-Men. However, the Bengals had blown more winnable situations before, they still needed on more play.
Play 3: Chase Brown closes the door on the victory
Thus, that brings us to the punctuation. 2nd-and-3, the Giants have one timeout left with just under two minutes on the clock. They had a chance to get the ball back and give their offense one more chance the play prior, knocking the ball out of Chase Brown's hands, but it rolled harmlessly out of bounds. If they could get a stop here and force a field goal, their offense would have a chance.
It wasn't farfetched either. After all, the Bengals run game had struggled all night. Zack Moss and Chase Brown had a combined 15 carries for just 36 yards -- under three yards per carry, as well as a pair of fumbles. So, as the offense lined up in pistol formation, in an obvious run situation, fans of both sides watched with bated breaths.
That's when Brown flashed his burst and breakaway speed once again, finding the hole in the offensive line and dashing through it, diving into the end zone untouched. While it may have been better to have slid down -- as they could then just kneel it down and run out the clock -- it did feel nice to see an offense that hadn't gotten into the end zone since the 1st drive of the game get in there one more time to put the exclamation point on the game.
Although it wasn't the prettiest of wins, the Bengals found a way to get it done and now are looking forward to a divisional matchup against the Browns in Week 7. It's another must-win situation for Cincinnati. Hopefully they're able to respond again.