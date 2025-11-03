3 last-ditch trades Bengals could make to the save season after bye week

The Cincinnati Bengals are in serious trouble. They're 3-6 entering their Week 10 bye, and as Tuesday's NFL trade deadline approaches, there's no quick fix in sight for their eyesore of a defense.

While Cincinnati isn't "one player away" from fixing its defensive woes, trading a superstar like Trey Hendrickson will only make matters worse.

It's a tricky balancing act. A Hendrickson swap would signal giving up on the 2025 season. Making a short-term move to help him out could backfire, leave the Bengals without needed draft capital, and could only exacerbate a severe problem.

But I'm of the mentality that Duke Tobin and the front office should do something before the trade ultimatum hits. Joe Flacco and the offense are playing too well to waive the white flag. So here are a few last-ditch trades the Bengals should strongly consider.

Riq Woolen trade would give Bengals two cornerbacks with elite athleticism

Bengals receive: CB Riq Woolen

Seahawks receive: 2026 conditional 4th-round pick

Gambling on freaky athletic profiles in the defensive trenches has backfired for Cincinnati of late. Look at 2024 second-rounder Kris Jenkins Jr. or rookie first-round pick Shemar Stewart for proof of that.

Where I do like betting on those traits most is the cornerback position. The Bengals did that with DJ Turner, and he's emerged as an elite cover guy.

That brings me to Seattle Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen, who ESPN's Adam Schefter reports is on the trade block. Woolen fell to the fifth round back in 2023 and proceeded to nab six interceptions as a rookie. His 6'4", 210-pound frame and Turner-sharing attribute of sub-4.3 40 speed made him a tantalizing prospect out of UTSA, not to mention his conversion from wide receiver.

Woolen has ball skills for days and a unique understanding of coverages thanks to his receiver background. Although his performance has dipped in 2025, the 26-year-old is still elite at preventing separation.

My take is that Woolen has been extraordinarily unlucky at the catch point this season. His 11 INTs in three prior years as a pro show that he's more than capable of playing the ball well.

My take is that Woolen has been extraordinarily unlucky at the catch point this season. His 11 INTs in three prior years as a pro show that he's more than capable of playing the ball well.

Give me Riq Woolen at the deadline. His physical tools on the boundary can't be taught, and he won't command top-market money for a contract extension ahead of his pending free agency.

Arnold Ebiketie trade provides Bengals a solution for dreadful defense

Bengals receive: EDGE Arnold Ebiketie, 2026 6th-round pick

Falcons receive: 2026 5th-round pick, 2027 6th-round pick

Another player I loved coming out of the 2022 NFL Draft alongside Woolen was Penn State edge defender Arnold Ebiketie. He's had a bit of a weird career for the Atlanta Falcons, and when you see that he has zero sacks in 2025, you'd be forgiven for being scared off.

But let me sell this. Atlanta just spent two first-round picks on James Pearce Jr. and Jalon Walker at Ebiketie's position. Plus, veteran Leonard Floyd is in the fold for that Falcons D as well, so that makes Ebiketie especially expendable on an expiring contract.

Ebiketie had six sacks in each of the prior two seasons. He's 36th in PFF's grades among edge defenders. The compensation to trade for him before he hits the open market this offseason would be minimal compared to other household names.

It's not like the Bengals need a spectacular player on the edge opposite Hendrickson. They just need competence. A solid, above-average, all-around starter.

Arnold Ebiketie is miles better than anyone not named Trey Hendrickson in Cincinnati's defensive end group.

Quinnen Williams trade is worth the massive price tag for Bengals

Bengals receive: DT Quinnen Williams

Jets receive: 2026 2nd-round pick, 2027 3rd-round pick, WR Mitchell Tinsley

Toss in any other Bengals wide receiver other than Ja'Marr Chase or Tee Higgins into this deal, and it's a no-brainer still. The Jets have a dire need there. Aside from Garrett Wilson, the relatively obscure Mitchell Tinsley could easily walk in and be Gang Green's WR2 tomorrow.

On to Cincinnati's side of this blockbuster trade. For whatever reason, the Bengals thought rolling into 2025 with free-agent signee TJ Slaton as their "elite run stopper" was going to solve that glaring weakness. Slaton is a massive disappointment, ranking 116th out of 130 PFF interior d-line qualifiers versus the run.

Guess who's No. 1? New York Jets All-Pro Quinnen Williams.

Did I mention that Williams had 36.5 sacks from 2020 through last season? His lack of production on that front this year feels like more a reflection of opponents playing from ahead and not passing as much against the 1-7 Jets.

It's frustrating to no end to see the Bengals get gashed on the ground at a literal historic rate.

In terms of the PFF Era (since 2006) the Bengals are on the worst 4 game defensive run in history.



36.0 ppg allowed (32nd)

55.0% +EPA allowed (32nd)

6.6 ypa rushing allowed (32nd)

61.0% scoring drives allowed (32nd)

46 missed tackles (31st, PITT at 47) — Andrew Russell (@Andrew_Russell7) November 3, 2025

Williams is the one-man answer to that problem. Investing high draft picks in the defensive line with Jenkins, Stewart, Myles Murphy, and perpetual inactive McKinnley Jackson hasn't panned out at all.

So why not trade for an established stud like the Jets' franchise cornerstone? If Duke Tobin doesn't do it, or any other similar moves I've proposed, he should be fired straight away. After the season at least.

Not banking on the Bengals to make any splashy trades to help the defense before the deadline. Too bad, too, because the fans deserve far better.

