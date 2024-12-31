3 major questions facing Bengals heading into Week 18 clash with Steelers

The Cincinnati Bengals are still alive in the AFC playoff picture heading into the final weekend of the 2024 NFL regular season, which could be considered a victory considering how slowly they started the year. But, unless they can finish the story (shout out to Cody Rhodes) and qualify for postseason play, the campaign will be considered a major disappointment.

Below, we'll look at three major questions facing the Bengals heading into their must-win Week 18 clash with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Will Chase Brown be able to play in Week 18?

We saw running back Chase Brown go down with an apparent ankle injury in the closing minutes of the fourth quarter of the contest against Denver. After an MRI, Brown was diagnosed with a high ankle sprain, and his status for the game against Pittsburgh will depend on how he progresses over the coming week, according to Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports. Schultz also added that Brown is "determined" to play in the must-win game.

Outside of Brown, the only other active back on Cincinnati's roster with any real experience is Khalil Herbert, who the team acquired via trade prior to the deadline. He has just eight carries for 45 yards in a Bengals uniform. Behind Herbert is Trayveon Williams, who hasn't had a single carry all season. Zack Moss, who the team signed in free agency, is on the injured reserve list with a neck injury. So, basically the Bengals have to hope that Brown will be good to go. Keep an eye on his status throughout the week.

Does Cincinnati have a kicking problem?

Evan McPherson has missed the last four games for Cincinnati due to a groin injury. Prior to the injury, McPherson had his fair share of struggles. He converted only 72.7 percent of his field goal attempts (16 of 22), which is near the bottom of the barrel league-wide and represents a career low for McPherson. In fact, he's never posted a conversion rate below 82 percent over the course of a campaign prior to this season. His status for Week 18 is uncertain.

"We'll see" Zac Taylor to @KelseyLConway on whether Evan McPherson could return for Week 18 vs. Pittsburgh. — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) December 29, 2024

Cade York has been filling in for McPherson, and we all saw him clang a potential game-winning 33-yard field goal in Week 17 agaisnt Denver. The stage was set for York to be a hero, and he couldn't convert. As a result, it's fair to wonder how much the coaching staff can trust York against Pittsburgh. A lack of trust could absolutely impact the team's approach on the offensive end.

Will the Bengals get the help they need from other teams?

Unfortunately the Bengals don't control their own destiny, so they need some outside help if they're going to sneak into the playoffs. Specifically, they need the New York Jets to beat the Miami Dolphins, and they need the Kansas City Chiefs to best the Denver Broncos. Are both of those likely to occur? No, but crazier things have happened.

Bengals fans will know on Saturday night if they need to pay attention to the Sunday slate. If the Bengals take down the Steelers, all eyes will be on the Jets and Chiefs. But, if the Bengals lose to Pittsburgh, it won't matter what happens on Sunday, as the offseason will already be underway in Cincinnati.