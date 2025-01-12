Well, the Cincinnati Bengals' 2024 campaign came to a heartbreaking end. This season was full of ups and downs, but at least Cincinnati finished out the season on a five-game winning streak and came close to sneaking into the playoffs.

However, now it’s time to turn to the offseason and free agency. Here's a look at three players that the Bengals need to bring back in free agency in order to avoid missing out on the playoffs again next season.

Tee Higgins, Wide receiver

Tee Higgins is an incredible wide receiver, and what he brings to the team is unmatched. Higgins is becoming a free agent this year, and if Cincinnati doesn’t re-sign him, another team will assuredly pay him top dollar. Losing Higgins would hurt Cincinnati tremendously, and while the Bengals have other talented wide receivers, none of them quite have Higgins’ skillset.

Higgins’ ability to extend plays and win the team games is evident, as seen in overtime in Week 17. It was Higgins who was able to score the winning touchdown against the Broncos, and that's just one example. Ultimately, the Bengals are more successful when Higgins is on the field, and not keeping him would prove to be a big mistake -- one that Joe Burrow wouldn't be happy about.

Mike Gesicki, Tight end

This team has always had a tight end problem, and Mike Gesicki is the answer. In his one year as a Bengal, Gesicki has proved to be a playmaker. He finished out 2024 with 65 catches, 665 yards, and two touchdowns, which is quite a bit for a player who was new to the team.

As mentioned, Gesicki consistently extends plays. In Week 13 against the Steelers, Gesicki was good for 20 yards and a first down on a second-and-nine in the third quarter. Both of Gesicki’s touchdowns came in Week 9 against Las Vegas, which both contributed to the 41-24 victory. If Higgins ultimately signs elsewhere, keeping Gesicki would become even more necessary.

Mike Hilton, Cornerback

Mike Hilton was one of the more consistent players on the defense in 2024. Week 15 was an especially good week for Hilton, as his stops and tackles were on point throughout the game. In the second quarter against Tennessee game, Joe Burrow fumbled the ball, with a quick Titans recovery.

Right after, Hilton’s tackle created little to no gain and a second-and-eleven. The defense then worked together and kept pushing the Titans further and further back, and no points were scored. Hilton’s lone interception also came in Week 15, and it allowed Cincinnati to widen the score gap to up 24-14 right before the half. With a defense that will surely look different next season, having players like Hilton who can consistently perform will be key.