3 players Bengals should pursue in free agency this offseason

The Cincinnati Bengals have a multitude of major decisions to make over the offseason. They have to figure out which of their own free agents they want to bring back, and they also have to identify outside free agents that they would like to add in order to improve the roster and make sure that the team doesn't miss out on the playoffs for a third consecutive season in 2025.

With their specific needs in mind, here's a look at three players that the Bengals should pursue in free agency this offseason.

Chase Young, Defensive end

Chase Young has had a bit of an up-and-down career. He started strong in Washington after being selected No. 2 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. He recorded 7.5 sacks and three fumble recovers as a rookie, but he was hampered by injury issues the next couple of seasons. He then spent time in Washington and San Francisco, and he's coming off a pretty solid season in New Orleans in which he recorded 5.5 sacks, which is more than any player on the Bengals not named Trey Hendrickson. He also had 21 QB hits.

At just 25 years old, Young is still relatively, well, young, and thus should still have some upside as a player. Plus, he would probably be available for a reasonable rate. The Bengals need to bolster the pass rush, and several other areas, and adding Young could potentially help them do that without breaking the bank.

Justin Simmons, Safety

The rationale here is simple. The Bengals need immediate veteran help at the safety spot, as Vonn Bell is headed for free agency, and Geno Stone could potentially be a cap casualty. Even if Stone sticks around to complement Jordan Battle, the team will want to add another proven, productive player at the position.

Simmons will be looking for a new home after spending a single season in Atlanta, and as a result he'll be one of the best avaible safeties on the market. Simmons is a four-time All-Pro and two-time Pro Bowler, and he would immediately provide a spark in the secondary for Cincinnati. For a team firmly in win-now mode thanks to star quarterback Joe Burrow, signing Simmons, 31, would be a win-now move.

Dre Greenlaw, Linebacker

Dre Greenlaw might be a bit of a forgotten man heading into free agency as he was limited to just two games in 2024 after tearing his Achilles in Super Bowl LVIII, but when healthy (as he hopefully is by now), Greenlaw could be one of the most impactful linebackers on the market. He had over 120 tackles in both 2022 and 2023. He also had two interceptions and 18 tackles in the '23 playoffs prior to the Achilles injury.

Akeem Davis-Gaither is headed for free agency, and the Bengals will need to replace him. Frankly, they just need to upgrade the entire position, and as a versatile linebacker, Greenlaw could help do that.