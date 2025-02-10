3 players from Super Bowl-champion Eagles that Bengals should target in free agency

The Philadelphia Eagles trounced the Kansas City Chiefs, 40-22, in Super Bowl 59. It was one of the most dominant performances in the history of the Big Game, and the culmination of an epic season for Philly.

While most of Philadelphia's key contributors are locked up under contract moving forward, they do have some important players headed for free agency and there's a chance they won't be able to retain them all. That's where the Cincinnati Bengals could come in.

Here's a look at three players from the Super Bowl-champion Eagles that the Bengals should target in free agency.

Zack Baun, Linebacker

Just like he has all season, Zack Baun led the way for Philadelphia's defense in Super Bowl 59. He led the team with seven total tackles and also added a defended pass, a QB hit and an interception. A Defensive Player of the Year finalist, Baun will be in high demand in free agency, and the Eagles will certainly try to retain him, but the Bengals should throw their hat in the ring, too. They need an upgrade at linebacker, and Baun would be a big boon. He was everywhere for Philly's defense throughout the season, and the Bengals would benefit from his versatility.

Josh Sweat, Edge rusher

Josh Sweat turned in a dominant defensive performance in Super Bowl 59 with six total tackles, three QB hits and 2.5 sacks. He was all up in Patrick Mahomes' face all night, and he showed just how impactful he can be on the biggest stage.

Cincinnati desperately need help when it comes to pressuring opposing quarterbacks, and Sweat could fit the bill. He led the Eagles with eight regular season sacks in 2024 and he has racked up 43 over the course of his career. He also has 97 career QB hits. Sweat was a Pro Bowler in 2021, and at still just 27 years old, he should have plenty of gas left in the tank. He'll be one of the top edge rushers available on the market, and he would be an ideal addition for the Bengals' defense.

Milton Williams, Defensive tackle

Milton Williams maybe hasn't gotten the same amount of attention as some other guys on Philadelphia's defensive line, but he was still extremely impactful, and would be a great addition for the Bengals, who need to bolster their defensive front. Williams had four tackles, two sacks and a QB hit in Super Bowl 59, and he was able to consistently generate pressure on Mahomes. Williams is still just 25 years old, and could contribute to a dominant defensive line for years to come. Trying to bring him in would be a wise move by the Bengals.