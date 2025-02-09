3 players from Super Bowl teams Bengals should target in free agency

Super Bowl 59 features a matchup between the NFL's top two teams -- the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. The rosters of both teams are loaded with talent on both sides of the ball, and both also feature a plethora of upcoming free agents. The teams likely won't be able retain all of their own free agents, and that's where a team like the Cincinnati Bengals could come in.

Here's a look at three players from this year's Super Bowl teams that the Bengals should target in free agency.

Josh Sweat, Eagles, Edge rusher

The Bengals desperately need some when it comes to pressuring opposing quarterbacks, and Josh Sweat from the Eagles could fit the bill. Sweat led the Eagles with eight sacks in 2024 and has racked up 43 over the course of his career. He also has 97 career QB hits. Sweat was a Pro Bowler in 2021, and at still just 27 years old, he should have plenty of gas left in the tank. He'll be one of the top edge rushers available on the market, and he would be an excellent addition for Cincinnati's defense.

Zach Baun, Eagles, Linebacker

Another area where the Bengals need an upgrade is at linebacker, and Baun showed just how valuable he can be during his first season in Philadelphia. He led the Eagles with 151 total tackles in 2024, along with five forced fumbles, four passes defended and 3.5 sacks.

He was everywhere for Philly's defense throughout the season, and he was a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year as a result. He didn't win, but he certainly boosted his own stock after a shaky start to his career in New Orleans. He'll likely be a hot commodity in free agency, and the Bengals would be wise to try to sign him.

Justin Reid, Chiefs, Safety

Safety is again an area that the Bengals need to address over the offseason. The duo of Vonn Bell and Geno Stone didn't have the desired impact after Cincinnati signed both guys last offseason. Bell is heading for free agency, and Stone faces an uncertain future. Adding a veteran like Reid could help to stabilize the secondary under new defensive coordinator Al Golden.

Still just 27 years old, Reid is playing in his third straight Super Bowl as a starter, so he knows what it takes to contribute to winning at a high level. His addition would be a big boon for the the Bengals' defense.