3 potential landing spots for Germaine Pratt after trade request from Bengals

Another offseason, another trade request from a key contributor on the Cincinnati Bengals. Last year, it was Tee Higgins and Trey Hendrickson. This year, it's Germaine Pratt, who has officially requested a trade away from the Bengals after spending the first six seasons of his career in Cincinnati.

It remains to be seen if the Bengals will actually move Pratt, as they're somewhat notorious for not honoring trade requests. But, if they were to trade him, they could probably net a decent draft pick -- or two -- in return.

After all, Pratt is still just 28 years old, and he finished in the top 10 in total tackles in the NFL last season. As a result, he'll likely have no shortage of suitors. Here's a look at three potential landing spots for the veteran linebacker should the Bengals decide to honor his request.

Indianapolis Colts

This is an obvious option, and one that has already started to generate some buzz on the interwebs because of Pratt's connection to Lou Anarumo. Pratt played his entire six-year career with Anarumo as his defensive coordinator, and the pair enjoyed some success together.

Cincinnati decided to move on from Anarumo at the end of the '24 season, and now he's the DC of the Colts. According to WLWT's Charlie Clifford, there have been "rumblings" about Pratt's desire to reunite with Anarumo in Indianapolis. Perhaps that's his hope in requesting a trade. The Colts could certainly use some additional help on defense, and if anyone can get the best out of Pratt, it's probably Anarumo.

Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys need some help at linebacker, among other areas, and trading for Pratt could be a way for them to address that issue. Nick Vigil is headed for free agency and DeMarvion Overshown's status for next season is questionable after he suffered a torn ACL, MCL, and PCL in Week 14 against Cincinnati. Adding Pratt would improve the outlook for the position group in 2025.

There's pressure for the Cowboys to win every year, and that won't be any different next season, especially with an aging core. So they might be willing to trade a draft pick, or two to bring in Pratt for an immediate impact.

Philadelphia Eagles

The Super Bowl-champion Eagles have four linebackers headed for free agency -- Zack Baun, Josh Sweat, Oren Burks and Ben VanSumeren -- and on in Brandon Graham likely headed for retirement. The team will likely try to retain both Baun and Sweat, as both were huge factors throughout Philly's run to a second Super Bowl.

But, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman is a guy who isn't afraid to make a move, and perhaps trading for Pratt would be a way for Philadelphia to offset some of their potential losses at the position in free agency. Pratt has a reasonable $5.25 million salary for next season, and he'll be an unrestricted free agent in 2026, so trading for him wouldn't necessarily have to be a long-term commitment from Philly.