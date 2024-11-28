3 reasons for Cincinnati Bengals fans to be thankful in 2024
It's Thanksgiving, which is a great time for some gratitude and appreciation. Even though the 2024 NFL season hasn't gone the way we would have hoped (so far), Cincinnati Bengals fans still have plenty to be thankful for, including the following three reasons.
Still being in the playoff hunt
Despite their slow start to the current campaign, the Bengals are still technically alive in the playoff picture in the AFC. In fact, with six games remaining in the regular season, the Bengals still largely control their own destiny. If they can win all six of those remaining games, they have a 94 percent chance of qualifying for postseason play, according to the team's website.
Obviously, winning six straight games is a tough task, especially for a team that has won just four total games all season. But, the Bengals still have hope when it comes to the current campaign, and that's more than some teams can say. That hope will dissipate rather quickly with a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers this weekend, but for now, it's alive.
Super Bowl appearances
No, the Bengals have never won a Super Bowl, but it could be worse. Did you know that there are four teams out there, including one of Cincinnati's major division rivals, that have never even made it to the big game? The Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Houston Texans have all never advanced out of their conference.
Meanwhile, the Bengals have made it to the Super Bowl on three separate occasions, which might feel empty without a win to show for it, but it's important to keep things in perspective and remember that some fanbases have it worse. Plus, as long as the Bengals have a certain someone under center, they have legitimate Super Bowl aspirations, which brings us to our final reason for gratitude.
Joe Burrow being the franchise QB
You knew this one was coming. Star quarterback Joe Burrow is the top reason for Bengals fans to be thankful in 2024. Having a legitimate, elite franchise quarterback is a rarity in the NFL, and the Bengals have exactly that in Burrow, who has lived up to all the hype and expectations since CIncinnati selected him with the No. 1 overall pick in 2020.
The Bengals have struggled this season, but certainly not because of Burrow, who has been balling. He's leading the league in tossing touchdowns with 27, and he's third in total passing yards with 3,028. He's also been absolutely lethal in the Red Zone.
Again, this season hasn't unfolded as we would've hoped, but as long as Burrow is under center, the Bengals should have a chance to contend (as long as the front office does its job).