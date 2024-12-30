3 things that need to happen in Week 18 in order for Bengals to make the playoffs

It all comes down to the final weekend of the 2024 NFL season for the Cincinnati Bengals. Despite a slow start to the season, the Bengals are still alive in the AFC playoff picture thanks to an active four-game winning streak and some outside help.

The path for Cincinnati to qualify for postseason play is as clear as it has been in weeks, as the Bengals need three things to happen in Week 18 in order to avoid being on the outside looking in. Here's a look at exactly what needs to go down in order for the Bengals season to get extended.

Bengals must beat the Steelers

The first thing that needs to happen is the Bengals need to beat the Steelers. If the Bengals lose that one, they will immediately be eliminated from playoff contention, regardless of any other outcomes. The NFL announced that the game between the two rivals will take place during primetime on Saturday night, which adds a level of excitement.

The meeting between the teams will be the second of the season, as Pittsburgh bested Cincinnati, 44-38, back in Week 13. Cincinnati will be seeking some revenge in the final weekend of the regular season.

Chiefs must beat the Broncos

Despite besting the Broncos in dramatic fashion in Week 17, the Bengals are still at Denver's mercy in the AFC playoff picture, as the Broncos still control their own destiny. In order to make it to the NFL's second season, the Bengals need the Broncos to lose their final game of the season against the Kansas City Chiefs.

In a regular week, picking the Chiefs to beat the Broncos would be a safe bet. But, unfortunately for Cincinnati, the Chiefs already have the No. 1 overall seed in the AFC locked up. So, they have little to play for against Denver. As a result, there's a good chance that Kansas City will rest a plethora of key contributors in order to keep them as fresh and healthy as possible for postseason play.

If the Broncos beat the Chiefs, the Bengals will be immediately eliminated from postseason contention. That game is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon.

Jets must beat the Dolphins

Lastly, the Bengals also need the New York Jets to beat the Miami Dolphins. The Colts were eliminated from the playoffs with a surprising loss to the New York Giants in Week 17, but the Dolphins took down the Cleveland Browns to stay alive, so now the Bengals' hopes hinge on the Jets.

Unfortunately, that's not a fact that many Bengals fans will find comfort in, as the Jets have been a massive disappointment all season. But, do they have one season-spoiling performance left in them? We'll find out. That game is also scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.