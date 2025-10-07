3 wild-card QB trades Bengals should pursue to bench Jake Browning

The Cincinnati Bengals are speculated to be trading for a quarterback sometime before the November 4 deadline for such things. Jake Browning has struggled in three straight losses to put it kindly, so the chatter makes sense.

Lots of takes are already out there about how, since Jaxson Dart is starting for the New York Giants, Cincinnati should pursue either Dart's starting predecessor Russell Wilson or another G-Man backup, Jameis Winston. There's also buzz about the Atlanta Falcons' ol' reliable Kirk Cousins.

I'm here to shake things up a bit. Think outside the box. Duke Tobin, dream a little bigger, darling. Kindly deliver one of these three intriguing QBs at a bargain to send Browning to the bench for the rest of the season.

Spencer Rattler, New Orleans Saints

Exactly one team in NFL history has made the playoffs after a 0-4 start: the 1992 Chargers. To quote a bitter rival in Mike Tomlin whose words are too apropos here to ignore, "Never say never — but, never."

What are the Saints doing in 2025? It's their last-gasp stand at relevance that blends a seriously aged core of veterans with a huge youth movement. They're one game back of the Jets from drafting No. 1 overall, and could have their pick of the litter in what should be a decent 2026 QB class.

Oh yeah, and New Orleans drafted Tyler Shough in the second round this year. Why not sell high on Spencer Rattler and roll out Shough?

Rattler was a fifth-round pick who had no ties to the new Kellen Moore-led coaching staff. The Saints could easily ask for a fourth-rounder or better on the trade market right now.

I'm a big fan of Rattler's game. He's looked sharp, efficient, decisive, and fundamentally sound all season. Just knocked off the Giants and their ferocious defensive line 26-14 without taking a sack. Get Spencer to Cincinnati, please!

Spencer Rattler is a genuinely good QB



The Saints would benefit from spending their 1st round draft pick on his supporting cast pic.twitter.com/d0AtwagDRI — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) October 5, 2025

Joshua Dobbs, New England Patriots

Funnily enough, the Linsanity-esque run Joshua Dobbs went on for the Minnesota Vikings in 2023 was just before Browning took the reins from Burrow to sustain an even better level of play for the rest of that season.

Dobbs fell apart in Minnesota that year and wound up back on the bench. Nevertheless, we're talking about a wily vet who boasts a big arm, big-time athleticism, and someone who could bring an exotic rushing element to a Bengals run game that needs a spark in the most desperate way.

Looking back at some of what he did in '23, it's absurd how Dobbs can turn a dead-seeming play into a touchdown when you least expect it.

Joshua Dobbs scrambles for a 10-yard touchdown, his 4th TD on a scramble run this season, most in the NFL.



🔹 Expected Yards (RYOE): 5 (+5)

🔹 TD Probability: 9.1%



Dobbs also leads the NFL in rushing yards over expected on scrambles this season (+139).



Powered by @awscloud pic.twitter.com/ZaEe78FCp2 — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) November 20, 2023

Patriots quarterback Drake Maye looks to be the future face of the franchise. Maye just waltzed into Buffalo and beat Josh Allen's Bills 23-20. Ex-Giant Tommy "Cutlets" DeVito is on New England's active roster. He's a capable QB2 who's no threat to Maye.

So what would it take? A sixth- or seventh-rounder to steal Dobbs away from Foxborough and thrust him into more spot starting duty? I tend to think he can't do worse than Browning at this point.

To reiterate/elaborate, Dobbs' ability to make plays with his legs and add a designed QB run element to Cincinnati's offense is oh-so-tantalizing to ponder. Chase Brown would be doing cartwheels if news of this trade broke.

Jarrett Stidham, Denver Broncos

Talk about a sleeper! I'm young enough to remember how livid Jarrett Stidham was that Sean Payton rolled out Bo Nix as a rookie starter in Week 1 last season. Nix endured some serious growing pains, yet wound up leading Denver to the playoffs, so you can't say Payton made the wrong call.

But having said that, I do have a feeling Stidham is simmering in silence while he watches Nix lead the team every week. This man is aching for an opportunity to prove himself again.

When he has been handed the starting reins in the past, Stidham has fared quite well when called upon. Against the San Francisco 49ers in 2023, he threw for 365 yards and three TDs in a 37-34 loss to the team who almost beat the Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

Stidham also has some wheels that are comparable to that of Browning's — if not a little better. You'll never confuse either of these dudes for Joshua Dobbs, but there's enough wiggle there to keep defenses honest at least.

Keep sleeping on Jarrett Stidham if you like. I'm just saying, the man can sling it.

More Bengals News and Analysis