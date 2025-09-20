4 ascending Bengals who provide hope this season amid Joe Burrow catastrophe

After two weeks, the 2025 season is well underway. Some teams (and their fanbases) are feeling great, some not so much. For Cincinnati, these last few weeks have been up and down. While a 2-0 record is much better than last year’s record of 0-3, Joe Burrow’s injury that will sideline him for months, is casting a dark cloud over this season already.

Focusing more on those highs, some Bengals players are definitely starting to stand out as skilled and competent. Some new and seasoned players are starting off the season strong and should be watched.

Chase Brown

Chase Brown, along with Noah Fant, was Burrow’s main target in Week 1. Brown was able to secure the team’s first touchdown of the year in the first quarter in Cleveland. Brown was also strong in Week 2 against Jacksonville. Brown’s ability to run the ball and keep drives going has been one of the few things that has been a constant these past few weeks.

In the fourth quarter of Week 2, the Bengals turned to Brown to continue the drive on a fourth-and-three with the game on the line, in which he delivered for a first down. This contributed to Jake Browning’s final touchdown, sealing the win.

Chase Brown was good last year, no doubt about that, but Brown has been excellent these last two weeks, helping save both games.

Mike Gesicki

This season is Mike Gesicki’s second with the Bengals, and last season, Gesicki immediately made his mark and became a fan favorite. From dependability to crazy catches, Gesicki’s value is apparent, and we’re already seeing that value this season.

In Week 1 against the Browns, Noah Fant was the tight end targeted most by Burrow, but Gesicki was good as well. Gesicki’s key play came in the second quarter of that game, as he was able to get fourteen yards on a third-and-eight, for a first down.

Gesicki saw more action in Week 2, specifically in the fourth quarter with the game on the line, so he will always be one to watch as the weeks roll on.

Demetrius Knight Jr.

Demetrius Knight Jr. was drafted in the second round earlier this year, with the hope of helping to fix this Bengals defense to match their powerful offense. After last season’s defense issues, the young talent this season is off to a solid start, specifically Demetrius Knight Jr.

Knight’s presence made all the difference in Week 1’s win over the Browns. Knight was solid the entire game with tackles and stops, something Cincinnati’s defense struggled with last year. Knight finished off Week 1 with 10 tackles, so he will be one to watch as the season rolls on.

Noah Fant

While fans expected to see more of Gesicki in Week 1, new Bengal Noah Fant was utilized more in Week 1, with Burrow’s first throw of the season going to Fant for twelve yards.

Fant and Chase Brown were targeted by Burrow overall the most in Week 1, with both scoring the only two touchdowns of the game. Fant’s first touchdown as a Cincinnati Bengal came in the second quarter, which broke the 7-7 tie, and gave the Bengals a 14-7 edge.

Fant, a former Seattle Seahawk, was utilized in Week 2 as well, so this is just the beginning for this tight end.

